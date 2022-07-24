Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 23 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be home to play the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night. The Dodgers defeated the Giants 5-1 on Friday to improve to 62-30 on the year. The Giants currently hold a 48-45 record on the season after the loss. Also, the loss was the eighth in the last 11 road games for San Francisco.

Looking at the standings, L.A. leads the National League West division by 10.5 games over the San Diego Padres. They're 14.5 games clear of the Giants.

"BELLI GRAND SLAM!" - Dodgers

Los Angeles will send out Julio Urias for Saturday's matchup, who is 8-6 with a 2.89 ERA in 18 starts. He has been dominant this season, and he'll be pitching against a very strong Giants lineup.

Last time out, Urias threw seven innings, surrendering five hits and one earned run while striking out eight. The Dodgers' lefty had a very good outing against the Giants earlier this year, so expect him to keep rolling on Saturday night in his first start of the second half.

Alex Wood, who is 6-7 with a 4.20 ERA, will be taking the mound Saturday for San Francisco. He'll face a Dodgers lineup that scores the second-most runs per game in the league. Wood has been up and down this season. He'll have to find his best stuff to neutralize a lineup that's averaging 6.7 runs in their previous seven games.

"Alex Wood, Dirty 85mph Slider." - Rob Friedman

The former Dodger has allowed just one earned run in his last three starts. Look for him to try and build off of his recent excellent performances.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Saturday, July 23, 7:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Francisco Giants +156 +1.5 (-140) Over 8.0 (+100) Los Angeles Dodgers -171 -1.5 (+120) Under 8.0 (-120)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Best Picks

Brandon Belt has four extra-base hits in his career versus Urias and an overall slugging percentage of .765 in their head-to-head matchups. Even though it's left on left, expect Belt to pick up a hit off of Urias or a Dodgers reliever on Saturday.

Pick: Brandon Belt Over 0.5 Total Bases (-125)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Prediction

The Dodgers have been dominant at home this year, sporting a 32-13 record at Dodger Stadium. This should be a tight game, but expect the home team to be leading after five.

Prediction: Dodgers First 5 Innings -0.5 (-120) & First 5 Innings Total Under 4.5 Runs (-138)

