Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 23 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night. Both teams have their eyes set on the playoffs, and this could be a potential postseason preview.

The Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday to improve to 104-46 for the season. The Cardinals are now 88-63 for the year after their win versus the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

Los Angeles has been excellent at home this year, carrying a 52-20 record at Dodger Stadium. They've also taken six of the past seven matchups against St. Louis when playing in LA.

Los Angeles will trot out Andrew Heaney for Friday's contest. He is 3-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 13 starts. The Cardinals lineup is averaging 2.4 runs per game in their last seven, and earlier this week, they had a lengthy scoreless streak. The left-hander has been very reliable in his last two outings recently, surrendering one earned run in his previous nine innings. Heaney does have a 3.83 expected FIP indicating that his numbers might be a little misleading. Still, the Dodgers' southpaw has been great at home this year. Let's see if he can keep the Cardinals' bats cold in the series opener.

Jose Quintana will be starting for the visitors on Friday. He is 5-6 with a 3.16 ERA in 29 starts this season. He was excellent last time out. Jose had eight shutout innings, surrendered two hits, and struck out six. Lately, the left-hander has been very solid, but the Dodgers have arguably the best lineup in the majors. Quintana did shut down LA's offense earlier this year when he was still a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates. It's possible he can replicate that performance tonight.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Friday, September 23, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under St. Louis Cardinals +147 +1.5 (-145) Over 8.0 (-110) Los Angeles Dodgers -162 -1.5 (+125) Under 8.0 (-110)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Prediction

The Dodgers have the best record in baseball, and can now cruise over the last few weeks to prepare for the playoffs. The Cardinals pretty much have their division locked up, and they're most likely going to finish at the #3 seed in the National League. Expect the offense to be kept quiet through the first five tonight with two solid lefties squaring off.

Prediction: First 5 Innings Under 4.5 Runs (-130)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far