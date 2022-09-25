Los Angeles Dodgers vs St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 24 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday (September 24) night in MLB action.

Albert Pujols became just the fourth player in major league history to hit 700 homers. He went deep off of Andrew Heaney in the third inning for #699. In his next inning, Pujols deposited a Phil Bickford breaking ball into the left field seats for #700.

The Cardinals went on to beat the Dodgers 11-0 on Friday, bringing their season record to 89-63. Los Angeles is now 104-47 after the loss, but they're still comfortably the #1 seed in the National League.

Los Angeles has fared well at the Dodger Stadium, where they have taken six of their last eight meetings against St. Louis..

Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for the Dodgers. He's 9-3 with a 2.39 ERA in 19 starts this season. The future Hall of Famer been spectacular and will be tasked with a formidable Cardinals lineup that has scored the fourth most runs per game in the MLB.

Recently, the left-hander has been better in shutting down lineups, giving up just one earned run in his last 13 innings. The Dodgers man has been great, but the Cardinals are 24-10 versus left-handed starters this year. It remains to be seen if the visitors build off their 11-run performance last night or if Kershaw continues to mow down hitters.

St. Louis will send out Jordan Montgomery in this clash. He has an 8-5 record with a 3.26 ERA in 30 starts. The left-hander has been very dependable for his new team, and he will be tasked to contain a good Dodgers lineup.

Last time, Montgomery labored a bit, throwing 5 1/3 innings and giving up seven hits and three earned runs while punching out nine in the Cincinnati Reds loss. The St. Louis man has been good away from home but has struggled against top-tier lineups. Expect the Dodgers to fare a lot better at the plate compared to how they did on Friday night.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs St. Louis Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Saturday, September 24; 9:10 pm EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Dodgers vs St. Louis Cardinals Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under St. Louis Cardinals +154 +1.5 (-145) Over 7.5 (-110) Los Angeles Dodgers -169 -1.5 (+125) Under 7.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs St. Louis Cardinals Betting Prediction

After last night, the Dodgers have seen the over hit in eight games against winning teams. Expect there to be some scoring from both teams and for LA to lead through five frames, as they have the better starting pitchers.

Prediction: Dodgers First 5 Innings -0.5 (-120) & First 5 Innings Total Over 4 Runs (-110)

