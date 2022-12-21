Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - December 21 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Los Angeles Lakers will visit the Sacramento Kings in the second of four meetings this season. Sacramento won the first meeting by a score of 120-114 earlier this season, however, the Lakers were without LeBron James.

The 13-17 Lakers are currently 12th in the Western Conference, however, they have won two of their past three games. Los Angeles ranks 11th in points per game and 22nd in offensive rating, while, defensively, they rank 25th in opponents points per game and 15th in defensive rating.

The 16-13 Kings are tied for sixth in the Western Conference, and they have also won two of their past three games. Sacramento has been a top-ten offensive this season, ranking second in points per game and sixth in offensive rating. They have struggled defensively, however, as they rank 22nd in opponents points per game and 19th in defensive rating.

The Lakers are 5-10 on the road, while the Kings are 8-5 at home.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 21st, 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Injury Report

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without star big man Anthony Davis as he is sidelined for the third consecutive game with right foot soreness. Co-star LeBron James is probable to play with left ankle soreness. Russell Westbrook is listed as questionable with left foot soreness. Austin Reaves is doubtful with a right ankle sprain, while Juan Toscano-Anderson, who also has a right ankle sprain, will miss his seventh straight game.

The Sacramento Kings have been among the healthiest teams in the NBA this season. Starting center Domantas Sabonis and starting power forward Harrison Barnes are both listed as questionable with left hand soreness and right quad soreness, respectively.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Injury Report

Player Team Status Injury Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers Out Foot LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Probable Ankle Russell Westbrook Los Angeles Lakers Questionable Foot Austin Reaves Los Angeles Lakers Doubtful Ankle Juan Toscano-Anderson Los Angeles Lakers Out Ankle Domantas Sabonis Sacramento Kings Questionable Hand Harrison Barnes Sacramento Kings Questionable Quad

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Los Angeles Lakers +6(-110) Over 228.5(-110) +205 Sacramento Kings -6(-110) Under 228.5(-110) -250

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Starting 5s

Lakers - PG Dennis Schroeder, SG Patrick Beverley, SF Lonnie Walker IV, PF LeBron James, C Thomas Bryant

Kings - PG De'Aaron Fox, SG Kevin Huerter, SF Keegan Murray, PF Harrison Barnes, C Domantas Sabonis

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Betting Prediction

While the Los Angeles Lakers will be without star big man Anthony Davis, the Sacramento Kings have struggled over their past 13 games, as they are just 6-7.

Meanwhile, including the game in which Davis departed after ten minutes, the Lakers are 2-1 in his absence.

The one loss came in their most recent outing as several key players, including LeBron James did not suit up. Look for James and the Lakers to keep this close as, if they lose, it will be by no more than six points.

Prediction: Los Angeles Lakers +6 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes