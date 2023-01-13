Marist vs Canisius Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 13| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Marist Red Foxes are off to a disappointing 5-9 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, eleventh in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, but are coming off a win against the Mount St Mary's Mountaineers (63-56) in their last outing.

A 23-point effort from Patrick Gardner ensured his team's victory in a low-scoring encounter. They will now take on the Canisius Golden Griffins, who are on a 4-11 start to the season, ninth in the same conference, and are on a two-game winning streak.

Their last win came against the Saint Peter's Peacocks (67-60) where almost the entire starting lineup scored in double-digits to ensure a seven-point win. They will now host this game at the Koessier Athletic Center on Friday (January 13) where they will look to extend their winning run.

The Red Foxes, on the other hand, will be looking to continue their winning start.

Marist Red Foxes vs Canisius Golden Griffins: Betting Odds

Team Money Spread Over/Under Marist Red Foxes +180 +5 (-110) O 129.5 (-110) Canisius Golden Griffins -220 -5 (-110) U 129,5 (-110)

The Red Foxes started the season on a bad note with five wins but nine losses. Their away form is 1-4 at the moment and they now have a chance to improve on it.

The team is poor when it comes to offense, averaging only 62.4 points per game, which ranks 349th in the country while conceding 67.1 points. Their total offensive rebounds per game is 32.1.

The Canisius Golden Griffins have had only four wins but eleven losses so far this season. Their home record is suffering at 2-3 and they would like to make it 3-3 tonight.

The team is just around the average mark in terms of offense, scoring 70.5 points per game, which ranks 213th in the nation while conceding 73.9 points per game.

Marist Red Foxes vs Canisius Golden Griffins: Match Details

Fixture: Marist Red Foxes @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Date & Time: Friday, January 13, 07:00 p.m ET

Venue: Koessier Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York

Marist Red Foxes vs Canisius Golden Griffins: Prediction

There are multiple injuries in the Golden Griffins' camp that might hamper their chances of winning tonight. The Red Foxes are 1-7 against the spread in their last eight games against a team that has a winning record of less than .400.

Canisius has a big 7-3 advantage against Marist in their last ten meetings. They also have a home advantage this time but expect a close contest.

Final Prediction: Canisius -5 (-110)

