MD Eastern Shore vs NC Central Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 23| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The MD Eastern Shore Hawks are off to a 10-8 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season.

They are third in the Mid-Eastern Conference, and are on a three-game winning streak. The Hawks are coming off a win against the South Carolina State Bulldogs (76-70) in their previous outing, where Kevon Voyles led the scoring charts with a 27-point performance, leading his team to a six-point win.

They will now take on the NC Central Eagles, who are also on a 10-8 start to the season, second in the same conference, and are on a three-game winning streak.

The Eagles defeated the Delaware State Hornets (74-55) in their last outing. Brendan Medley-Bacon scored a crucial 21 points in the win. They will now host this game at the McDougald-McLendon Arena on Monday, January 23rd where they will look to continue their winning start. The Hawks will also look to secure their fourth consecutive win.

MD Eastern Shore Hawks vs NC Central Eagles: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under MD Eastern Shore Hawks +260 +7.5 (-110) O 134.5 (-110) NC Central Eagles -350 -7.5 (-110) U 134.5 (-110)

The Hawks have had a positive start to the season as their conference record stands at a healthy 3-1 whereas the away record is poor at 3-8. The team is below the average mark in offense, scoring 68.2 points per game, which ranks 273rd in the nation along with 29.1 offensive rebounds, while conceding 67.6 points per game, which ranks 136th in the nation.

The Eagles are in a similar situation to the Hawks with a conference record of 3-1 whereas the home record is brilliant at 9-0. The team is impressive on the offensive front, averaging 77.8 points per game, which ranks 53rd in the country along with 32.3 offensive rebounds, while conceding 66.9 points per game, which ranks 112th in the country.

MD Eastern Shore Hawks vs NC Central Eagles: Match Details

Fixture: MD Eastern Shore Hawks @ NC Central Eagles

Date & Time: Monday, January 23, 07:30 p.m ET

Venue: McDougald-McLendon Arena, Durham, North Carolina

MD Eastern Shore Hawks vs NC Central Eagles: Prediction

The Hawks are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games away from home against a team with a winning record at home. They are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games and 10-3 against the spread in their last 13 games.

The Eagles have a massive 9-1 advantage over the Hawks in their last ten meetings. The current scenario, however, is different as the Hawks have a much better team.

Final Prediction: MD Eastern Shore +7.5 (-110)

