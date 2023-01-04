Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets Prediction

The Spectrum Center plays host to the clash between the Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets in NBA Regular Season action on Wednesday (January 4). The betting odds and predictions are given below:

The 23-13 Memphis Grizzlies come into this game on the back of a superb three-game win streak, the latest of which came against the Sacramento Kings 118-108. With that win, they climbed up to second-place in the Western Conference standings, just a game behind the table-toppers Denver Nuggets. They are now the best-rated defense in the entire NBA, with a rating of 110, allowing just 111 points per game. Their talisman Ja Morant starred in their win over the Kings, leading all scorers with 35 points.

He has been in scorching form over the last five games, averaging over 31 points a night over that period. He has scored 30 or more in four of the last five games and has averaged nearly 9 assists over that period.

The Hornets are struggling at the moment, winning just one of their last five games. They come into this game on the back of a 115-121 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers and fell to a 10-28 record and 14th place in the East.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies @ Charlotte Hornets

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 4, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Neither side has any injury absences.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Memphis Grizzlies -7.5 (-110) Over 236 (-110) -300 Charlotte Hornets +7.5 (-110) Under 236 (-110) +240

Grizzlies vs. Hornets Starting 5s

Grizzlies: PG Ja Morant SG Desmond Bane SF Dillon Brooks PF Jaren Jackson C Steven Adams

Hornets: PG LaMelo Ball SG Terry Rozier SF Jalen McDaniels PF P.J. Washington C Mason Plumlee

Grizzlies vs. Hornets Betting Prediction

The Grizzlies should breeze past the Hornets. They are a much stronger side on paper and that should translate into a favorable result. The Hornets’ offense is very one-dimensional as everything goes through LaMelo Ball. But, they go up against the best defense in the league of the Grizzlies and should clearly struggle.

The form that Ja Morant is in, the Hornets’ defense won’t be able to cope. They struggled massively against the individual brilliance of LeBron James in the last game which is a worrying sign coming into this one. Memphis should win.

Grizzlies: -7.5 (-110)

