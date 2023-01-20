Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Picks - January 20 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Memphis Grizzlies are in California tonight to take on the Los Angeles Lakers in a nationally televised contest.

For the visiting Grizzlies, this is the beginning of a lengthy road trip. They enter tonight's contest amid an 11-game winning streak. Eight of the wins were by at least eight points. This stretch has them half a game out of first place in the Western Conference.

The Lakers wrap up a five-game homestand tonight, and it hasn't been pretty thus far. They went 1-3 in their first four games, dropping them to 20-25 this season. They are 13th in the West entering tonight's game.

The two teams have not met yet this season. Let's look at what we need to know ahead of this primetime meeting between the Memphis Grizzlies and the LA Lakers.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies @ Los Angeles Lakers

Date and Time: Friday, January 20, 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: crypto.com Arena

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

Both teams are dealing with ailing players.

Danny Green is still out for the Grizzlies while Zaire Williams is questionable. Kennedy Chandler was recalled from the G League and is available for tonight's contest.

The Lakers will be without Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker IV, and star player Anthony Davis. LeBron James is questionable with an ankle injury.

Player Team Injury Status Kennedy Chandler Grizzlies Nasal Available Danny Green Grizzlies Knee Out Zaire Williams Grizzlies Illness Questionable Anthony Davis Lakers Foot Out LeBron James Lakers Ankle Questionable Austin Reaves Lakers Hamstring Out Lonnie Walker IV Lakers Knee Out

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Grizzlies -6.5 (-115) Over 244.0 (-110) -255 Lakers +6.5 (-105) Under 244.0 (-110) +215

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Memphis Grizzlies vs. LA Lakers Starting 5s

Grizzlies - PG: Ja Morant, SG: Desmond Bane, SF: Dillon Brooks, PF: Jaren Jackson Jr., C: Steven Adams

Lakers - PG Dennis Schroder, SG Patrick Beverly, SF Troy Brown Jr., PF LeBron James, C Thomas Bryant

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Prediction

At almost every point this season, these teams have been on different levels. Memphis is in the top-10 on both sides of the ball, and the Lakers have a negative net rating for the season.

Right now, there are very few teams at the Grizzlies level. Each of their last four road games were wins that were by eight or more points. With LeBron James hobbled on the other end, the Grizzlies should take care of business more easily, regardless of whether he plays or not.

Prediction: Memphis Grizzlies -6.5 (-115)

