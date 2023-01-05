Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 5 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Memphis Grizzlies (24-13) are currently riding high on a four-game winning streak. Their opponents tonight, the Orlando Magic (14-24), are 1-3 in their last four games, most recently defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115.

After faltering slightly in late December, the Grizzlies are back on form and have looked strong in all four of their recent wins. Point guard Ja Morant has frequently led the charge on offense, most recently scoring 23 points against the Charlotte Hornets. The hit-and-miss Magic will certainly have their work cut out for them tonight.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic Match Details

Fixture: Grizzlies @ Magic

Date & Time: Thursday, January 5, 07:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic Injury Report

On the Grizzlies' front, small forward Danny Green is out with a knee injury from last season. Power forward Brandon Clarke is questionable due to a hip injury.

On the Magic's end, power forward Chuma Okeke is out due to a knee procedure last month. Power forward Jonathan Isaac is out with a knee injury. Center Moritz Wagner is serving a two-game suspension. Shooting guard Jalen Suggs is out with an ankle injury. Center Bol Bol is questionable due to illness.

Player Team Injury Status Danny Green Grizzlies Knee Out Brandon Clarke Grizzlies Hip Out Chuma Okeke Magic Knee Out Jonathan Isaac Magic Knee Out Moritz Wagner Magic Suspension Out Jalen Suggs Magic Ankle Out Bol Bol Magic Illness Questionable

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Grizzlies -6.5 (-110) Ov 229.5 (-110) -240 Magic +6.5 (-110) Un 229.5 (-110) +190

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic Starting 5s

Grizzlies - PG: Ja Morant, SG: Desmond Bane, SF: Dillon Brooks, PF: Jaren Jackson, C: Steven Adams

Magic - PG: Markelle Fultz, SG: Gary Harris, SF: Franz Wagner, PF: Paolo Banchero, C: Wendell Carter Jr.

Grizzlies vs. Magic Prediction

It's likely both teams will show signs of fatigue tonight as they're both on back-to-back games. For the Magic, there is at least no travel stress thanks to their home-court advantage.

That being said, the Magic are the inferior team overall by a fairly wide margin at the moment. They've been struck by the injury bug of late. On offense, Paolo Banchero has been delivering the goods lately along with Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. However, their defense will likely let them down as it won't be enough against the aggressive Grizzlies.

For Memphis, the likes of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane should be able to get the job done.

Prediction: Grizzlies -6.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes