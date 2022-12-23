Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, and Spreads - December 23 | 2022/23 NBA Regular Season

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a massive 14-game day in the NBA on Friday night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Memphis is aiming for its third straight victory against Phoenix as the two teams begin their four-game regular-season series.

Memphis (19-11) lost 105-91 to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night, continuing their losing streak after snapping their seven-game winning streak with a 115-109 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Saturday.

With a 44.4% field goal percentage and a 5-for-26 three-point shooting percentage against one of the league's weakest defensive teams, they were unable to reach the 100-point threshold.

The No. 1 seed in the West is currently shared by Memphis and the Nuggets. With a 35.2% three-point shooting success rate, they score 113.8 points for every 100 possessions.

This past Tuesday, Phoenix (19-13) ended their three-game winning streak. Phoenix fell to the Washington Wizards 113-110 even though they were 7-point home favorites after defeating the LA Clippers 111-95, the New Orleans Pelicans 118-114, and the Los Angeles Lakers 130-104.

In the standings for the Western Conference, Phoenix is currently in fourth place. With 117.5 points scored per 100 possessions, they share the NBA's best offensive rating with the Boston Celtics. Phoenix allows 112.5 points per 100 possessions while shooting only 36.7% from deep and 52.6% from inside the arc.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns Match Details

Fixture: Memphis at Phoenix

Date and Time: Friday, December 23 at 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns Injury Update

Player Team Status Injury Vince Williams Jr. Memphis Grizzlies Questionable Hip Desmond Bane Memphis Grizzlies Out Toe Danny Green Memphis Grizzlies Out Knee Cameron Payne Phoenix Suns Out Foot Devin Booker Phoenix Suns Out Groin Josh Okogie Phoenix Suns Questionable Hip Jock Landale Phoenix Suns Questionable Concussion

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Memphis Grizzlies -145 -2.5 (-115) Over 226 (-110) Phoenix Suns +125 +2.5 (-105) Under 226 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns Starting 5s

Memphis

PG - Ja Morant | SG - John Konchar | SF - Dilon Brooks | PF - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steve Adams

Phoenix

PG - Chris Paul | SG - Devin Booker | SF - Mikal Bridges | PF - Torrey Craig | C - Deandre Ayton

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns Betting Prediction

Memphis will get off to a much stronger start than they did in the previous two games.

In your pick, Memphis should be used as a backup due to the uncertainty surrounding Phoenix.

Over the course of its previous 12 games, Memphis is 8-3-1 ATS. Phoenix has gone 3-6 ATS over their previous nine games overall, but Memphis has covered in four of their last five away meetings with them.

Pick: Memphis -2.5 (-115)

