Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - January 23 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Memphis Grizzlies will visit the Sacramento Kings in the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this season. Memphis has won two of the three previous meetings.

The 31-15 Grizzlies are currently in second place in the Western Conference as they have lost their past two games following an eleven-game win streak. Memphis is ranked fifth in points per game and 11th in offensive rating. They are elite on the less flashy side of the ball, ranking seventh in opponents points per game and first in defensive rating.

The 26-19 Kings are third in the Western Conference and are coming off of a loss that followed a six-game win streak. Sacramento has been an elite offensive unit this season, ranking first in points per game and second in offensive rating. The Kings have struggled on the defensive end, however, as they rank 24th in opponents points per game and 25th in defensive rating.

The Grizzlies are 11-12 on the road, while the Kings are 15-10 at home.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies at Sacramento Kings

Date and Time: Monday, January 23rd, 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings Injury Report

The Grizzlies will be without Danny Green, who is yet to make his season debut as he recovers from surgery to repair a torn ACL.

The Kings have been among the healthiest teams in the NBA this season, and have only listed Chimezie Metu as questionable as he deals with a bone bruise to his left knee.

Player Team Status Injury Danny Green Memphis Grizzlies Out Knee Chimezie Metu Sacramento Kings Questionable Knee

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Memphis Grizzlies -1.5(-110) Over 246.5(-110) -118 Sacramento Kings +1.5(-110) Under 246.5(-110) +100

Grizzlies vs. Kings Starting 5s

Grizzlies - PG Ja Morant, SG Desmond Bane, SF Dillon Brooks, PF Jaren Jackson Jr., C Steven Adams

Kings - PG De'Aaron Fox, SG Kevin Huerter, SF Keegan Murray, PF Harrison Barnes, C Domantas Sabonis

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings Betting Prediction

The Grizzlies started their five-game road trip with back-to-back losses following an eleven-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Kings will also enter Monday's contest coming off a loss. While the Kings have likely been the NBA's most surprising team, as they have exceeded even the most optimistic predictions, don't expect them to beat a Grizzlies team that will be as close to full strength as they have been all season. Look for Memphis to win by at least two points.

Prediction: Grizzlies -1.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes