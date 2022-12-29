Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors Prediction

The Toronto Raptors take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday (December 29) at the Scotiabank Arena in NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and predictions are given below:

The Grizzlies are in terrible form at the moment, losing four of their last five games. Following this slump, they have fallen to third place in the Western Conference standings, with an overall record of 20-13. They come into this game on the back of two successive losses, the latest of which came against the Phoenix Suns 108-125.

Ja Morant starred in their previous game, leading all scorers with 34 points. Over the last four games, Morant has scored 34, 35, 36, and 12 points respectively.

The Raptors have been in pretty decent form lately. They won two games in a row prior to their last game, in which they lost 113-124 against the Clippers. They have had quite an inconsistent setup this season. They have a top-ten defense, allowing only 111 points per game, while being a bottom-ten offense, scoring just 111.4 points a night.

Pascal Siakam has been absolutely sensational for the Raptors this season, averaging 27-9-7 on 58% true shooting. Over the last four games, Siakam has registered: 36-9-5, 26-7-9, 52-9-7, and 38-15-6, making him one of the most all-round performers in the league.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies @ Toronto Raptors

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29, 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Neither side has any guaranteed absences through injury.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Memphis Grizzlies -3 (-110) Over 228.5 (-113) -150 Toronto Raptors +3 (-110) Under 228.5 (-110) +126

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors Starting 5s

Grizzlies: PG Ja Morant SG Desmond Bane SF Dillon Brooks PF Jaren Jackson C Steven Adams

Raptors: PG Fred VanVleet (GTD) SG OG Anunoby SF Scottie Barnes PF Juancho Hernangomez C Pascal Siakam

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Betting Prediction

The Grizzlies are in a far superior position in the league and have been playing much better basketball at the moment. The Grizzlies aren’t in the best of form but are more than capable of beating the indifferent Raptors. The Toronto side are very one-dimensional and depend heavily on Siakam. The Grizzlies, on the other hand, are much more team-oriented and hence should win.

Grizzlies: -3 (-110)

