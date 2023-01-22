Merrimack vs St Francis BK Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 22 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Merrimack Warriors are off to a 5-15 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, sixth in the Northeast Conference, and are coming off a loss against the Wagner Seahawks (62-57) in their last outing. Jordan Minor stepped up to score 15 points in the but no other contribution led to a loss.

They will now take on the St Francis BK Terriers, who are on a 9-10 start to the season, seventh in the conference and faced a defeat in their last outing against the St Francis PA Red Flash (87-61) where apart from Zion Bethea and Roy Clarke, who scored 15 and 13 points respectively, no other player made a significant impact.

They will host this game at the Generose Pope Athletic Complex on Sunday (January 22) where they will look to end their losing start. The Warriors, on the other hand, will look to do the same.

Merrimack Warriors vs St Francis Bk Terriers: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Merrimack Warriors -120 -1.5 (-110) O 120 (-110) St Francis BK Terriers +100 +1.5 (-110) U 120 (-110)

The Warriors have had a disappointing start to the season. Their conference record is 3-3 at the moment whereas their away record is poor at 2-8. They are one of the worst in the country on offense, averaging only 57.0 points per game, which ranks 361st in the nation along with 24.3 offensive rebounds while conceding 63.0 points per game, which ranks 35th.

The Terriers have also struggled to find momentum so far this season. Their conference record is 2-4 at the moment whereas their home record is decent at 7-2. They are way below the average mark in offense, scoring 65.9 points per game along with 31.2 offensive rebounds, while conceding 69.2 points per game, which ranks 179th in the country.

Merrimack Warriors vs St Francis BK Terriers: Match Details

Fixture: Merrimack Warriors vs St Francis BK Terriers

Date & Time: Sunday, January 22, 01:00 p.m ET

Venue: Generose Pope Athletic Complex

Merrimack Warriors vs St Francis BK Terriers: Prediction

The Warriors are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games after an against-the-spread loss. They are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games after a loss.

The Warriors have a 6-1 advantage over the Terriers in their last seven meetings. The two teams are a spot away from each other in the conference, so it will be a very exciting encounter to look forward to.

Final Prediction: Merrimack -1.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes