St. Francis BK vs St. Francis PA Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 20 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball

The St. Francis BK Terriers are off to a 9-9 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, seventh in the Northeast Conference, and are on a three-game winning streak. They are coming off a win against the Long Island University Sharks (73-66) in their last outing. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. led the scoring charts with 17 points and Roy Clarke came off the bench to score 13 points in the win.

They will now take on the St. Francis PA Red Flash, who are on a 7-11 start to the season, but faced a defeat against the Sacred Heart Pioneers (54-51) in their previous outing.

Despite Josh Cohen's 23-point effort, the team still fell short of the target by three points. The game will be hosted by the Red Flash at the DeGol Arena on Friday (January 20) where they will look to end their losing run. The Terriers, on the other hand, will be looking for their fourth consecutive win.

St. Francis BK Terriers vs St. Francis PA Red Flash: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under St. Francis BK Terriers +195 +5.5 (-110) O 138 (-110) St. Francis PA Red Flash -230 -5.5 (-110) U 138 (-110)

The Terriers have had a mixed start to the season as their conference record is 2-3 at the moment whereas their away record is poor at 2-7. The team is way below the average mark in offense, scoring 66.2 points per game along with 31.5 offensive rebounds while conceding 68.2 points, which ranks 151st in the nation.

The St. Francis PA Red Flash has a better conference record of 4-1 compared to the Terriers whereas the home record is decent at 6-3. They are above average when it comes to offense, scoring 72.7 points per game, which ranks 157th in the country along with 31.6 offensive rebounds while conceding 73.9 points per game, which ranks 299th.

St. Francis BK Terriers vs St. Francis PA Red Flash: Match Details

Fixture: St. Francis BK Terriers @ St. Francis PA Red Flash

Date & Time: Friday, January 20, 07:00 p.m ET

Venue: DeGol Arena, Loretto, Pennsylvania

St. Francis BK Terriers vs St. Francis PA Red Flash: Prediction

The Red Flash are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games. The two teams are tied for five wins against each other in their last ten meetings. St. Francis BK won the last two encounters that happened earlier last year.

However, they are struggling in the conference, which gives St. Francis PA a slight advantage. Expect a close game nevertheless.

Final Prediction: St. Francis PA -5.5 (-110)

