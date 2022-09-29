Miami Dolphins vs Cincinnati Bengals: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - September 29, 2022 | NFL 2022 Regular Season 

The Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals will kick off Week 4 of Thursday Night NFL action on September 29. This game has the makings to be far better than the last few primetime games.

The Dolphins enter this game undefeated. There were high hopes for Tua Tagovailoa entering this season, but he has exceeded everyone's wildest dreams. Through three weeks of play, he has thrown for 925 yards, eight touchdowns, and just two interceptions. However, he's been having back and ankle problems this week that may hinder him here.

The Bengals have had a clear Super Bowl hangover. They looked terrible through their first two games but seemed to have put things back together after their Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets.

The offensive line was horrible last season, and Cincinnati took measures in the offseason to improve in that area. However, it appears as though much hasn't changed. Joe Burrow is being sacked an average of five times per game.

Miami Dolphins vs Cincinnati Bengals Match Details

Fixture: Miami Dolphins @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date & Time: Thursday, September 29; 8:15 pm EDT.

Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Dolphins +3.5 (-110) +155 Over 47.5 (-110) Bengals -3.5 (-110) -190 Under 47.5 (-110)

Miami Dolphins vs Cincinnati Bengals Best Picks

With concerns around Tagovailoa's health, bettors should look for Miami to run the ball more than they have in past weeks. Overall, this could be good for Miami, as Tagovailoa may not throw 300+ yards weekly.

However, if Miami wants to make the playoffs and make a Super Bowl run, they will need more of a running game. It would be a shame if Tagovailoa fell to the same fate as Dan Marino. Teams need to be able to run to win a championship.

Chase Edmonds Over 32.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Miami Dolphins vs Cincinnati Bengals Prediction

Miami's reign of terror can not continue all season. As great a season as they are poised to have, they are going to take some losses along the way.

Given Tugavailova's current condition, bettors have no reason to think he will be slinging it as he did against the Buffalo Bills. Burrow should be able to pick up a second win for his team.

Cincinnati -3.5 (-110)

