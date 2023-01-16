Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 16 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Miami Heat (24-20) are currently riding high on a three-game winning streak. Their opponents tonight, the Atlanta Hawks (21-22), most recently defeated the Toronto Raptors 114-103.

The Heat have regained some momentum of late during what's been a challenging, injury-prone season thus far. They're coming off back-to-back victories over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Hawks, meanwhile, have looked solid in their last two wins with point guard Trae Young leading the offensive charge.

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks Match Details

Fixture: Heat @ Hawks

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 03:30 p.m. ET

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

On the Heat's front, center Omer Yurtseven is out following an ankle operation back in November. Small forward Nikola Jovic is out with a back injury. Shooting guard/small forward Duncan Robinson is out with a finger injury. Small forward Caleb Martin is questionable due to quadriceps issues. Point guard Kyle Lowry is out with a knee injury. Power forward Udonis Haslem is probable despite Achilles issues.

On the Hawks' end, center Clint Capela is out with a calf injury. Point guard Trae Young is probable despite left shoulder soreness.

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks Betting Odds & Spreads

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks Starting 5s

Heat - PG: Gabe Vincent, SG: Tyler Herro, SF: Caleb Martin, PF: Jimmy Butler, C: Bam Adebayo

Hawks - PG: Trae Young, SG: Dejounte Murray, SF: De'Andre Hunter, PF: John Collins, C: TBA

Heat vs. Hawks Prediction

The Heat enjoyed some fantastic showings in their recent four-game homestand. Tonight marks the first chapter of a three-game road trip for the Oakland outfit. While their output of late has been commendable, they're still dealing with a scary number of injuries day-to-day.

Miami got the better of Atlanta last time they faced off this season, going 106-98.

The Hawks, meanwhile, have been carried on offense for the most part by Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Bogdan Bogdanovic, the other key offensive player, has been cleared despite recent injury fears as well.

This should be a thrilling contest between two explosive on offense teams. The Heat seem to have the Hawks' number though, having won six of their last seven games. However, considering their injuries and general poor luck on the road this season, the Hawks may well get some payback tonight.

Prediction: Hawks -1 (-110)

