Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans Prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans play host to the Miami Heat at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday (January 18) in NBA Regular Season action.

The Heat are in fine form, winning four of their last six. They have now climbed up to the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference standings on the back of that winning run of form. They have been sensational defensively this campaign, rated the fifth-best in the entire NBA (111.5).

The Heat are currently allowing just 109 points per game, which is the second-fewest in the league. It was the first time in five games that they allowed their opponents to score more than 111 points, as they lost 113-121 against the OKC Thunder in their last game. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler have been sensational on both ends of the court, averaging 3 steals a game between them, while Adebayo is averaging 10 rebounds per game as well.

The Pelicans have been one of the very best in the West, going 26-18 and sitting comfortably in third-place in the Western Conference standings. They have however been in below-par form over the last few games, winning just four of their last 10. They did lose their last game as well, against the Cavs 103-113.

Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat @ New Orleans Pelicans

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 18, 8:00 p.m. ES

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson Hamstring Out New Orleans Pelicans Brandon Ingram Toe Out

The Pelicans are injury-riddled as their main men Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are both out for the game.

Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Miami Heat -3 (-110) Over 219.5 (-110) -151 New Orleans Pelicans +3 (-110) Under 219.5 (-110) +129

Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans Starting 5s

Heat: PG Kyle Lowry (GTD) SG Tyler Herro SF Caleb Martin (GTD) PF Jimmy Butler C Bam Adebayo

Pelicans: PG CJ McCollum SG Trey Murphy SF Herbert Jones GTD PF Naji Marshall C Jonas Valanciunas

Heat vs. Pelicans Betting Prediction

Miami should comfortably win this game considering the number of absentees that the Pelicans have due to injuries. Without Williamson and Ingram, they have struggled, failing to win 6 of their last 10 and are at risk of being leapfrogged in the Western Conference standings by the teams below them.

The Heat on the other hand, have been fantastic over the last few games and look much stronger on paper. The Heat should have a rare away game delight.

Heat: -3 (-110)

