Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 29 | 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night. The Dodgers prevailed over the Marlins on Sunday, bringing their record to 88-38. Miami is now 55-72 following their defeat.

Miami has been a pretty bad team while at home, holding just a 26-35 record at LoanDepot Park. Meanwhile, Los Angeles has been great on the road this year, sporting a 43-22 away record. They also have a comfortable division lead, leading by 19.5 games over the San Diego Padres in the National League West.

"Collecting dubs." - Dodgers

Pablo Lopez, who is 8-8 with a 3.66 ERA, will be starting Monday for Miami. He had a great start to the year, but since June, he's seen his ERA rise. Looking at August, he has a 5.06 ERA in four starts.

Lopez will be tasked with a tough Dodgers offense, which is averaging 7.3 runs per game in their past seven. Lopez has had mixed results lately, but he's given up six earned runs twice in the last 30 days to two very good lineups. The Dodgers will go for the series win on Monday, so look for the offense to show up once again.

Los Angeles' Tony Gonsolin gets the nod on Monday night. He's gone 16-1 this year with a 2.10 ERA, and he'll be making his 24th start. The last two outings, the right-hander has been excellent, giving up just one earned run in his last 12 frames. The Dodgers' righty has been almost as good on the road, so expect him to carve up this Marlins lineup that ranks 27th in the majors in runs.

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Monday, August 29, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Dodgers -220 -1.5 (-130) Over 7.0 (-115) Miami Marlins +185 +1.5 (+110) Under 7.0 (-105)

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Picks

Freddie Freeman has enjoyed a solid first season as a Dodger. Freeman has a great .542 SLG off of righties, and he actually fares well against high strikeout pitchers. Look for the first baseman to get on and come around to score from the second spot in the order.

Pick: Freddie Freeman Over 0.5 Runs (+115)

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Prediction

The Dodgers have won 43 of their last 53, and they look like the best team in baseball right now. For the Marlins, they've struggled at home, losing 19 of their previous 26 there. Lopez has been shaky this month, and the Dodgers have gone 19-4 in Gonsolin's starts. The visitors have also led through five in 15 of Gonsolin's 23 starts this season, so look for that to happen again.

Prediction: Dodgers First 5 Innings -0.5 (-120)

Lucas Abrenica's Last 30 Days' MLB Picks are: 208-165-7 (+253.4 Units)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt