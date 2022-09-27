Miami Marlins vs New York Mets MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - September 27 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets will host the Miami Marlins in a two-game MLB series that starts on Tuesday (September 27).

The Mets will look to keep their lead intact against the Atlanta Braves, who are right behind the leaders. Both teams are part of the National League East Division.

New York has been the frontrunners in the division with an astonishing (97-57) record. The Atlanta Braves (96-58) are second. It will be a tough finish between the two teams as they compete for the top spot. This series is very important for the Mets, as they cannot let their lead slip. Both teams have already clinched wildcards as well.

For Miami, meanwhile, it's just about playing the remaining games of the season to the best of their ability. They are fourth in the division and out of the playoffs race. Both their home (32-46) and away (31-44) performances have been below par. Their 5-5 record in their last ten games is their only saving grace. The series against the Mets away from home is going to be a tough one.

Atlanta fans will be hoping for a miracle and hope the Marlins can spring an upset. With the top spot on the line, expect the series to be interesting.

Miami Marlins vs New York Mets: Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 27; 07:10 pm EDT

Venue: Citi Field, New York City, New York

Miami Marlins vs New York Mets: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under New York Mets -210 -1.5 (+105) U 7 (-105) Miami Marlins +180 +1.5 (-125) O 7 (-115)

Miami Marlins vs New York Mets: Pick

Carlos Carrasco (15-6) will be on the hill, as he has had an absolutely fabulous season. His pitching numbers speak for themselves. His counterpart, Pablo Lopez, hasn't been poor at all. However, he had a forgettable last outing against the Mets.

In 3.2 IPs, he gave away eight earned runs, getting only two strikeouts, something the Mets would look to capitalize on again.

Pick: Miami Team Total Under 2.5 ( +100)

Miami Marlins vs New York Mets: Prediction

Odds favor the Mets for a win against the Marlins. A victory for New York is of more importance compared to Miami. Expect a straight win for the Mets.

Prediction: Mets Team Total Over 3.5 (-150)

