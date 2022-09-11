Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 11| 2022 MLB Season

The third and final game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets starts early on Sunday afternoon. Currently tied at one apiece, the series-decider is today on Miami's home field. Surprisingly, Game 1 was won by the Marlins but the Mets bounced right back in Game 2.

In the battle for the National League East division, the Marlins are currently in the fourth place. They are way behind the playoff spot with a disappointing(51-87) record. Both their records are poor, home(27-39) and away(30-42). There has been no glimmer of hope shown by the home team in the entire season. Their recent 2-8 run has also cemented the way this season could end. The only recent positive was their Game 1 performance against the Mets, where they surprisingly won it 6-3.

After losing Game 1, New York showed everyone how to bounce back. They simply thrashed the Marlins 11-3 and tied the series 1-1. It has been an impeccable season for the Mets, sitting first in the NL East. A magnificent(88-52) overall record, home(46-23), and away (42-29) respectively. The Atlanta Braves are just behind them, something the Mets need to be worried about. A brilliant season nevertheless.

Except for the Miami fans, nobody thought the three-game series would be 1-1 against the Mets. However, it has come down to the final game of the series to decide the winner. The momentum has definitely shifted towards New York after their Game 2 win. Miami has the support of the home fans and would like to believe that they can do it again.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets: Match Details

Match: New York Mets @ Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Sunday, September 11, 1:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

Odds: Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Miami Marlins +120 +1.5 (-145) U 7.5 (-120) New York Mets -140 -1.5 (+125) O 7.5 (+100)

Odds favor the New York Mets for Game 3.

Miami's last four games against National League opponents have gone over the total points line(7.5). They lost their games against the NL East teams right after suffering a home loss.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets: Pick

Taijuan Walker is ready for a grind against the Miami Marlins. He has had a decent season for the Mets in the 25 games that he has been a part of. There is no doubt about his skills and he is ready to prove it tonight. A definite pick.

Prediction

Game 3 between the Marlins and the Mets should go in the favor of the away team. It is extremely difficult for Miami to win two out of three against one of the best in the league.

Pick?Prediction: Mets -140

