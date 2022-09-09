Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 9| 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins will face the New York Mets on Friday. The Marlins are currently in fourth place in the National League East with 56 wins at a winning percentage of 0.412. They have a negative home record of 26-38 and are 1-9 in their last 10 matchups.

Miami Marlins @Marlins No flag on the play. No flag on the play. https://t.co/N9t6jtUOEN

The Mets are curremtly in first place in the National League East with 87 wins at a winning percentage of 0.630. They have a positive away record of 41-28 and are 5-5 in their last 10 matchups.

"Two games. Six hits for @escobardelapica" - Mets

The Marlins have struggled this season and are on their worst run with nine losses in their last 10 games. They were dependent on Jazz Chisholm Jr. for scoring but he currently on the IL. He has an OPS of 0.860, 14 home runs, and 45 RBIs with an average of 0.254 in the 60 games he played this season. Sandy Alcantara is doing great in pitching. He has an ERA of 2.43, 171 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.01 this season.

The Mets are doing great in every aspect and are looking solid with their gameplay. Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil are contributing greatly in scoring. Alonso has an OPS of 0.846, 106 RBIs, and 32 home runs with an average of 0.267 this season. Chris Bassitt is delivering for the team in pitching with an ERA of 3.24,153 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.13.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets match details

Fixture: New York Mets @ Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Friday, September 9, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Loan Depot Park, Miami, Florida

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/ UNDER NEW YORK METS -170 -1.5(+110) o8.5(+100) MIAMI MARLINS +140 +1.5(-130) u8.5(-115)

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets best picks

Edward Cabrera will start for the Miami Marlins. He has an ERA of 2.39, 55Ks, a WHIP of 1.06 and a record of 4-2 this season. In the last seven days, he has had an ERA of 1.80 and 7 Ks against his name. He is doing great and is certainly a player to look forward to in this game.

David Peterson is likely to pitch for the Mets. He has an ERA of 5.06 with 6 Ks. He will look to deliver in this game.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Prediction

This is a crucial game for the Mets as they look to sustain their lead over the Atlanta Braves, who are only one place behind them. They will go for everything in this game. The Mets will look to play aggresively and score big like they did in their last game. Cabrera's delivery will be necessary for the Marlins if they want to win the game.

Prediction : New York Mets will win.

