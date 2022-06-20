"Terrible!!!!!" - Minutes after his first career ejection, Jazz Chisholm Jr. took to Twitter to display his discontent

Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Miami Marlins was ejected for the first time in his MLB career on Saturday during the Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets game.

Despite the fact that New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz fired a fastball that seemed to be an inside tactical pitching, home plate umpire Adam Beck called Jazz for Strike 3. Chisholm returned to Beck right away and began challenging the call that resulted in his ejection.

Jordan McPherson @J_McPherson1126



#Marlins Jazz Chisholm Jr. called out on strikes. Argues the Strike 3 (pitch 5). Gets ejected. Jazz Chisholm Jr. called out on strikes. Argues the Strike 3 (pitch 5). Gets ejected.#Marlins https://t.co/jeVQH5IUdL

"Jazz Chisholm Jr. called out on strikes. Argues the Strike 3 (pitch 5). Gets ejected." - @Jordan McPherson

In immense frustration and being unable to accept the consequence, Jazz Chisholm Jr. took to Twitter to vent his emotions.

Jazz posted, "Terrible!!!!!"

"Terrible!!!!!" - @Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Post-game, Jazz further expressed his disappointment

He said, "Everybody knows I can hit a homer. He throws 100 [mph], but everybody knows what I can do against 100, so it's just taking the bat out of my hand, and then it sucks because at the end of the day, I worked hard to get where I'm at, and probably they worked hard to get where they're at, too."

He added:

"But at the end of the day, they don't have repercussions for having one bad call and messing up a whole game like I do. Let's say, at the end of the day, I can be getting sent down. You never know. I'm a baseball player."

He also said:

"My numbers mean a lot, especially in a spot like that, [where] we could tie a game and then (Garrett) Cooper comes up with the next hit, and then you’ve got a runner on base, a tie game. You just can't take the game out like that, man. That was terrible."

Jazz Chisholm Jr. shuts down a troller on Twitter with savage response

Washington Nationals v Miami Marlins

After his unforeseen dismissal, Jazz Chisholm Jr. was enraged and had no time for lighthearted jokes. Jazz clapped back at the trolls who came up with scathing comments to his one-word tweet.

One Twitter user called Classic Cards asked Jazz whether he is talking about his poor stats vs. LHP or the strike call when he tweeted "terrible".

Jazz Chisholm responded with a savage reply, which received 10000+ likes and has been retweeted 1188 times until now.

Chisholm wrote, "I'm talking about your mama."

Ouch! Quite a fierce reply, indeed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far