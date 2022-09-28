Miami Marlins vs New York Mets Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 28 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets will take on the Miami Marlins in the final game of their MLB series at the Citi Field on Wednesday (September 28) night. The Mets lead the season series 12-6.

The Marlins beat the Mets 6-4 last night, taking their record to 64-90 on the season. It was a surprising victory, as they have already been eliminated from their division and are out of playoff contention. Nevertheless, they will look to get another win to sweep away the Mets in Queens.

The Mets, meanwhile, lost last night, but they know how to bounce back from a loss. They are a power-packed unit comprising amazing players and will look to return to winning ways here. The Mets need to win as many games as possible to hold off the Atlanta Braves in the NL East division. The Mets and Braves are currently tied at the top.

The Mets will start Taijuan Walker on the mound. He's 12-5 this season, with a 3.53 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP. This will be his 28th start of the season and sixth against the Marlins. He's 4-0 in his last five starts against the Marlins, giving up eight runs on 25 hits and 35 Ks in 32.1 IP. He will look to continue his good form against the Marlins.

The Marlins, meanwhile, will start Jesus Luzardo tonight. He's 3-7 this season, with an ERA of 3.57, a 1.05 WHIP, and 102 Ks. This will be his 17th start of the season and second against the Mets. He's 0-2 in his last five starts and 0-1 against the Mets. Luzardo has struggled on the mound and will hope for a decent outing here.

Miami Marlins vs New York Mets Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins @ New York Mets

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 28; 7:10 pm ET

Venue: Citi Field, Queens, NY.

Miami Marlins vs New York Mets Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Miami Marlins +160 +1.5 (-130) Over 7.0 (-110) New York Mets -190 -1.5 (+110) Under 7.0 (-110)

Miami Marlins vs New York Mets Best Picks

Walker has simply been exceptional from the mound this season. He hasn't punched out a lot of hitters consistently. However, when facing a struggling team such as the Marlins, he could get some nasty Ks in for the team. So, expect him to get some punchouts tonight.

Pick: Taijuan Walker over 4.5 strikeouts (-115)

Miami Marlins vs New York Mets Prediction

Bettors should pick the Mets for a good victory tonight. They are a well-tuned unit and know what to do on the field. They will look forward to level the series with a thumping victory tonight.

Mets (-190)

