Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 16 | 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins will be playing the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night. Last night's matchup was a gritty pitcher's duel. We could be in for more of the same tonight.

The Marlins handled the Padres 3-0 on Monday to improve to 51-65 on the season. The Padres now sit at 65-53 on the year after losing Monday's contest. Miami has been a poor team while at home, but San Diego has also gone just 2-6 in their last eight road games. The Padres have a two-game cushion at the moment over the Milwaukee Brewers for the final National League wild card spot.

Miami will hand the ball to Edward Cabrera, who currently has a 3-1 record and 2.05 ERA. The Padres have a stacked lineup on paper, despite being shut out on Monday. Over his last two starts, Cabrera, the right-hander, has been amazing, surrendering no earned runs in his last 10 2/3 innings. Cabrera has lights-out stuff, but San Diego will be a test for the young righty.

Sean Manaea, who is 6-6 with a 4.76 ERA, will be starting Tuesday for San Diego. He's had an up-and-down year after being traded from the Oakland Athletics, prior to the season.

Recently the left-hander's performances have been abysmal, allowing 11 earned runs in his last nine innings. Fortunately, this Marlins offense is averaging only 2.4 runs per game in their last seven, so Manaea has a good chance to get back on track.

Manaea also has a 3.93 expected FIP indicating that his ERA is inflated and isn't telling the whole story. The Marlins did manage to score three runs last night, but they certainly don't have a high-powered offense.

Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 16, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Diego Padres -144 -1.5 (+115) Over 7.0 (-125) Miami Marlins +134 +1.5 (-135) Under 7.0 (+105)

Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres Best Picks

The Marlins. typically, score the second-fewest first inning runs in the MLB. Even though Manaea has struggled, he should be able to get through the first untouched. On the other side, Cabrera hasn't allowed a run in two starts, and the Padres score just 0.44 first-inning runs on average.

Pick: No Runs First Inning (-130)

Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres Betting Prediction

There were only three runs total in the opening game of this series. In this game, the pitchers may not be of the same quality, but Miami typically plays low-scoring contests. In their last eight home games, six have gone under, and Cabrera has been unhittable lately. After getting shut out on Monday, expect the Padres' offense to struggle again.

Prediction: Padres Team Total Under 4.5 Runs (-140)

