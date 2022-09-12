Miami Marlins vs. Texas Rangers MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 12| 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins are home to face the Texas Rangers for a double-header clash. This is going to be a two-game series that will finish in a matter of a few hours. Both teams are coming into this with a series loss in their previous respective encounters.

"At least dogs were in the ballpark today". - Marlins

This is a battle between the National League and the American League. The Marlins are fourth in the NL West with a 57-82 record. They are far behind their contemporaries who are enjoying a lot more wins in the division. Their current 2-8 run doesn't help them either.

They are down and out this season with no scope for a comeback. As the regular season approaches its end, the Marlins must look to hold on to the fourth spot.

The situation with the Texas Rangers is pretty similar as well. They sit fourth in the AL West with an underwhelming 60-79 record. At this point, they are only above the Oakland Athletics, who have one of the worst records in the entire league.

Interestingly, the Rangers share the same 2-8 in their last 10. However, the number of wins is something the Rangers have more than the Marlins. They could probably use it to their advantage.

"Today was a good day". - Rangers

Back-to-back games are usually tricky. The first game is with the fans and the second is played in an empty stadium. How this affects the home team will be interesting to witness. Nevertheless, fans are expecting the Marlins to win this game. Whereas, the Rangers are quite confident of sealing two victories within a few hours.

Miami Marlins vs. Texas Rangers: Match Details

Fixture: Texas Rangers @ Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Monday, September 12, 01:10 & 07:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

Miami Marlins vs. Texas Rangers: Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Miami Marlins -130 -1.5 (+155) U 7 (+100) Texas Rangers +110 +1.5 (-180) O 7 (-120)

Miami Marlins vs. Texas Rangers: Picks

Trevor Rogers will be the trusted one for the Marlins today. Even though his ERA is on the higher side, the team trusts him with his ability to get multiple strikeouts. The 24-year-old young pitcher has earned 52 Ks in his last 10 outings. He leaks runs but he is learning and learning at a fast pace. The pick of Game 1.

Nathaniel Lowe of the Texas Rangers is the pick for Game 2. He was brilliant in his last game in a win against the Toronto Blue Jays. We can expect a similar performance from him against the Marlins.

Miami Marlins vs. Texas Rangers: Prediction

The head-to-head record is slightly tilted towards Rangers. However, consider the fact that the Marlins are playing at home. This series should go in favor of Miami.

Pick/Prediction: Miami -135

Edited by Diptanil Roy