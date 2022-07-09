Complete list of American League starters in 2022 MLB All-Star game featuring Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani & more

The MLB All-Star game is approaching as the final voting results for the starters came in this afternoon. The excitement is building as the game is now just 11 days away.

MLB fan voting is always entertaining, and now that the results are in, we'll break down the starting lineup for the American League.

Catcher: Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays

MLB: Toronto Blue Jays v Oakland Athletics

Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk gets the starting nod for the American League. Kirk is having a breakout season at the plate and has been an integral part of the Toronto lineup.

2022 Stats: WAR: 3.2, .312 BA, 10 HR, 33 RBI, .890 OPS

First Base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two

Another Toronto Blue Jays player is starting in the All-Star game. The young superstar is having another solid season in his already impressive career.

2022 Stats: WAR: 2.4, .268 BA, 19 HR, 54 RBI, .841 OPS

Second Base: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

New York Yankees v Houston Astros

Jose Altuve gets the starting spot at second base for the American League. This is his eighth appearance in the mid-summer classic.

2022 Stats: WAR: 2.7, .306 BA, 17 HR, 32 RBI, .907 OPS

Third Base: Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

St. Louis Cardinals v Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers is the starting third baseman for the American League. This is his second All-Star appearance.

2022 Stats: WAR: 3.9, .330 BA, 19 HR, 51 RBI, .986 OPS

Shortstop: Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox

Tim Anderson during a Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox MLB game.

Tim Anderson gets the starting nod at shortstop for the American League. This is Anderson's second appearance in the All-Star game.

2022 Stats: WAR: 1.6, .313 BA, 5 HR, 20 RBI, .774 OPS, 10 Stolen Bases

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani during a Los Angeles Angels v Baltimore Orioles game.

Last year's American League MVP is starting at DH in the All-Star game. Ohtani is having both an impressive season on the mound and at the plate.

2022 Stats: WAR: 4.2, .257 BA, 18 HR, 53 RBI, .833 OPS, 10 Stolen Bases

Outfield: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout during a Los Angeles Angels v Baltimore Orioles MLB game.

Mike Trout is one of three starting outfielders representing the American League. Trout has belted out 24 home runs this season and is making his 10th All-Star appearance.

2022 Stats: WAR: 3.7, .273 BA, 24 HR, 51 RBI, .989 OPS

Outfield: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Aaron Judge during an MLB Houston Astros v New York Yankees game.

The leader in home runs is starting in the outfield for the American League. Aaron Judge has hit 30 round-trippers so far.

2022 Stats: WAR: 3.7, .287 BA, 30 HR, 64 RBI, .993 OPS

Outfield: Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton during an Oakland Athletics v New York Yankees game.

The last outfielder is New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton. Stanton is making his fifth All-Star appearance.

2022 Stats: WAR: 1.1, .237 BA, 21 HR, 54 RBI, .833 OPS

