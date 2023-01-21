Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 21 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks (29-16) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 130-122 win over the Toronto Raptors. Their opponents tonight, the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-19), most recently fell to the Golden State Warriors 120-114.

The Bucks have bounced back from back-to-back losses to the Miami Heat with wins over the Indiana Pacers and the Raptors. Point guard Jrue Holliday dominated in both games, scoring 35 and 37 points, respectively. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, are now on a two-fight skid, having also lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in a razor-thin 115-114 defeat.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Match Details

Fixture: Bucks @ Cavaliers

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 07:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

On the Bucks' front, center/power forward Serge Ibaka is out due to personal reasons. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable due to knee issues. Small forward Khris Middleton is out with a knee injury.

On the Cavaliers' end, power forward Dean Wade is out with a shoulder injury. Shooting guard Dylan Windler is out with an ankle injury. Point guard Ricky Rubio is out due to left knee injury management. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell is questionable due to groin issues.

Player Team Injury Status Serge Ibaka Bucks N/A Out Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks Knee Questionable Khris Middleton Bucks Knee Out Dean Wade Cavaliers Shoulder Out Dylan Windler Cavaliers Ankle Out Ricky Rubio Cavaliers Knee Out Donovan Mitchell Cavaliers Groin Questionable

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Bucks +1.5 (-110) Ov 221 (-110) +200 Cavaliers -1.5 (-110) Un 221 (-110) -120

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Starting 5s

Bucks - PG: Jrue Holiday, SG: Grayson Allen, SF: Pat Connaughton, PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo, C: Brook Lopez

Cavaliers - PG: Darius Garland, SG: Donovan Mitchell, SF: Isaac Okoro, PF: Evan Mobley, C: Jarrett Allen

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Prediction

The Bucks, the No.2-ranked team in the Eastern Conference right now, are averaging a respectable 112.6 points per game. Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been leading the offensive charge with an average of 31 points per game. His potential absence from tonight's game does not bode well for the Milwaukee outfit.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, have enjoyed the impressive offensive efforts of Donovan Mitchell this season. Mitchell is averaging 28.4 points per game and his current injury issues are a worrying sign for the Cleveland outfit. They will have the defensive edge tonight, as they so often have this season. Their 107.1 surrendered points average is the lowest in the league right now.

With the home-court advantage and first-class defense, the Cavaliers should be able to just about overcome the Bucks tonight.

Prediction: Cavaliers -1.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes