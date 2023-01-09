Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 9| 2022-23 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the New York Knicks at the iconic Madison Square Garden on Monday (January 9) in NBA regular season action.

The Bucks are coming off a disappointing 138-109 defeat against the Charlotte Hornets, which snapped their two-game win streak. They have lost momentum recently, winning only four of the last ten games to slump to 25-14 and are sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks, meanwhile, are absolutely flying, winning their last four games and are climbing back up the standings. They're 22-18 on the season and seventh in the Eastern Conference.

They're coming off a 112-108 win over the Toronto Raptors, where their star man Pascal Siakam starred with a double-double. Giannis Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, has been lighting the NBA in the last ten games for the Bucks, averaging nearly 34 points 13 rebounds and five assists per game.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks @ New York Knicks

Date & Time: Monday, January 9; 7:30 pm EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York

Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Milwaukee Bucks Khris Middleton Knee Out

Bucks veteran Middleton is out with a long term injury and will be unavailable for this game.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAM SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Milwaukee Bucks +1.5 (-110) Over 221.5 (-110) -105 New York Knicks -1.5 (-110) Under 221.5 (-110) -115

Bucks vs Knicks Starting 5s

Bucks: PG Jrue Holiday, SG Grayson Allen, SF Pat Connaughton, PF Giannis Antetokounmpo, C Brook Lopez

Knicks: PG Jalen Brunson, SG Immanuel Quickley, SF Quentin Grimes, PF Julius Randle, C Mitchell Robinson

Bucks vs Knicks Betting Prediction

The Knicks are in great form, but that could end tonight. They come up against a much stronger team whose talisman Antetokounmpo is playing at an MVP-caliber level.

The Bucks haven’t been in the best of form, but they do look much more solid with Antetokounmpo at the forefront. They have one of the better road records in the NBA, winning nine of their 18 games this season.

Bucks: -105

