Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Picks - December 30 | 2022-23 NBA Season

By Andre Ifill
Modified Dec 30, 2022 03:16 PM EDT
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks Prediction

Hard times have fallen on the Milwaukee Bucks, who dropped four straight during a road trip and have now fallen into the third seed in the Eastern Conference. However, they are finally back home tonight and will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves looking to bounce back.

The Timberwolves have also lost four straight, including the first three games of their current four-game road trip, which ends tonight. This season has been disappointing for Minnesota thus far, as they sit outside the playoff picture completely despite expectations of being title contenders this season.

One of these teams has to snap their skid tonight, so let's see who is better poised to successfully do so.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves @ Milwaukee Bucks

Date and Time: Friday, December 30, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fiserv Forum

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Both teams will be missing some key players tonight.

Minnesota has already ruled out Jordan McLaughlin, Taurean Prince, and Karl Anthony-Towns, while Kyle Anderson is questionable.

For the Bucks, they won't have Jrue Holiday or Khris Middleton, while George Hill is also doubtful to suit up tonight.

PlayerTeamInjuryStatus
Kyle AndersonTimberwolvesBackQuestionable
Jordan McLaughlinTimberwolvesCalfOut
Taurean PrinceTimberwolvesShoulderOut
Karl Anthony-TownsTimberwolvesCalf Out
George HillBucksIllnessDoubtful
Jrue HolidayBucksIllnessOut
Khris MiddletonBucksKneeOut

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds

TeamSpreadTotalMoney Line
Minnesota Timberwolves+6.5 (-115)Over 226.5 (-110)+200
Milwaukee Bucks-6.5 (-105)Under 226.5 (-110)-240

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks Starting 5s

Minnesota - PG: D'Angelo Russell, SG: Austin Rivers, SF: Anthony Edwards, PF: Jaden McDaniels, C: Rudy Gobert

Milwaukee - PG: Jevon Carter, SG: Grayson Allen, SF: Pat Connaughton, PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo, C: Brook Lopez

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks Prediction

While both teams are struggling right now, Milwaukee's struggles can easily be attributed to playing on the road against tough competition. They're 8-9 on the road this season, compared to 14-3 at home. Their point differential at home is +170, meaning their average home game is a 10-point victory.

While Minnesota is also worse on the road this season, they haven't played well regardless of location. The Bucks are better than them defensively and about the same offensively this season. Milwaukee also won the first matchup by 13 points, without Khris Middleton.

I'm going to trust the best player on the floor, Giannis, and the home crowd to carry the better team to a decisive victory tonight.

Prediction: Milwaukee Bucks -6.5 (-105)

