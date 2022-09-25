Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Angels: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction- September 24 | 2022 MLB Season

The Minnesota Twins will face the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday (September 24) at Target Field in MLB action.

Both teams are in an identical position in their division standings, but their season's landscape is entirely different. The betting odds and predictions are as follows:

The Twins have had a solid season, showing a lot of promise. However, their recent form has seen them drop off from playoff contention. Till September 20, Twins fans were jubilant and excited for the forthcoming weeks, as their team had a string of games they should have breezed through.

However, the Twins got swept against the Kansas City Royals 3-0, following a defeat to the Cleveland Guardians. To exacerbate matters, they lost the opening game of the ongoing series against the Angels as well, which makes it five straight defeats for the Twins.

Minnesota looked almost certain of a playoff berth, but their string of losses has allowed the Chicago White Sox to build a buffer in second place. All’s not lost just yet for the Twins, though, as they are only three games behind the Sox in the race for a wildcard slot.

Meanwhile, for the Angels, their season is pretty much done. They have nothing left to play for in the standings and are out of playoff reckoning. It has been a one-man show for the Angels, as Shohei Ohtani has had a blinder of a season once again.

He is yet again one of the frontrunners for the MVP award. This season, he has averaged .271 with the bat, with an RBI of 90 and an ERA of 2.47. He also has the most strikeouts per nine innings (11.9) in the MLB.

Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Angels Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ Minnesota Twins

Date and Time: Saturday, September 24; 7:10 pm ET

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Angels Best Picks

The top picks for the game are Joe Ryan of the Twins and Reid Detmers of the Angels. Ryan has an ERA of 3.61, while Detmers has an ERA of 3.71. The Twins have gone 12-8 when Ryan has started.

Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Angels Betting Odds

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Minnesota Twins -1.5 -135 Under 7 Los Angeles Angels +1.5 +118 Over 7

Twins vs Angels Final Prediction

The Twins’ dreadful run might end here. They have an advantage over the Angels from the mound, as Joe Ryan has been tremendous recently, allowing a hitting percentage of .068 - the second-best in the MLB in the last two weeks. Moreover, Luis Arraez’s performances have not gone unnoticed.

Minnesota Twins: -1.5

