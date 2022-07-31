Minnesota Twins vs. San Diego Padres: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions July 31, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Minnesota Twins and San Diego Padres finish off their three games of interleague play at Petco Park. It's a rubbermatch as they split the series' first two games.

It's been an exciting series. The Padres smoked the Twins in the first game 10-1, but Minnesota returned the favor with a 7-4 victory last night. There has been a combined 10 home runs so far in this series.

Pitching today are Dylan Bundy for the Twins and Sean Manaea for the Padres.

Bundy has been as hot and cold as a starter can be in the major leagues. He's pitched three shutouts this season and has five starts of allowing just one run, yet he enters play with an ERA above five.

Manaea is underperforming on the $10 million contract San Diego signed him to this off-season. He hasn't been terrible this year, but SD was hoping for him to do better than a 4.33 ERA.

Minnesota Twins vs. San Diego Padres Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Sunday, July 31, 4:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Minnesota Twins vs. San Diego Padres Betting Odds

Spread Over/Under Run in the 1st? Twins +124 Over 8.5 (-112) Yes (-115) Padres -146 Under 8.5 (-108) No (-115)

Minnesota Twins vs. San Diego Padres Best Picks

Byron Buxton has been on a tear, hitting a home run in four of his last five games. He is tied for fifth in the majors now with 26 dingers. He's hitting the ball well in Petco Park, and bettors should look for that trend to continue.

Byron Buxton to Record an RBI (+130)

Buxton enters play with a batting averge of .222.

Minnesota is a top-10 strikeout team. It's a common trend in the majors for a top home run team to hit a lot of strikeouts as well. While Manaea may not be lighting the world on fire, he should be able to manage six strikeouts.

Sean Manaea Over 5.5 Ks (+112)

Minnesota Twins vs. San Diego Padres Prediction

The Twins are clinging to the two-game lead they currently hold in the American League Central, and the Padres are cemented in the second Wild Card spot. It's a coinflip of a game, but given how both teams are hitting, the over is the smart play.

Over 8.5 Runs (-112)

