The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) and the Buffalo Bills (6-2) will clash in a battle between two of the NFL's best teams on Sunday.

The Vikings are fresh off a narrow win over the Commanders in Washington 20-17 and are off to their best start since the 2009 season. Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins, who spent his first six seasons in Washington, making the Pro Bowl in 2016, finished 20-of-40 for 265 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Cousins leaned on superstar WR Justin Jefferson all afternoon as the wideout finished with 115 yards and a score on seven catches.

Surprisingly, the Bills got their four-game winning streak snapped with a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets. Megastar QB Josh Allen was underwhelming for the first time in a long time, finishing 18-of-34 for 205 yards and two picks. Buffalo had no answer for the New York rushing attack, getting blitzed for 174 yards on 34 carries. The Bills had multiple chances to go ahead in the fourth quarter, but Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein kicked the game-winning field goal with 1:45 remaining.

Below, we'll go through the best parlay to make for Sunday's contest.

Through FanDuel, place a 4+ Leg SGP (Same Game Parlay), SGP+ on any NFL Games and get a bonus in free bets equal to the size of your wager, up to $10, win or loss (wagers must have final odds of +400 or greater).

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Minnesota Vikings +10.5 (-155)

The Vikings have been playing some grown-man football on both sides of the ball this season. QB Kirk Cousins is quietly having another high-quality season for the Vikings, and RB Dalvin Cook has a bounce-back campaign in the works after a less-than-stellar 2021. Don't get it twisted; the Bills are loaded and should be favored, but I like my chances with the Vikings getting double-digits.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs Any Time Scorer (+105)

Stefon Diggs didn't score last week, so now is as good a time as any to grab his touchdown scorer prop. The Vikings have allowed 11 passing touchdowns this season, good for the 18th most in the NFL. Diggs has been an absolute machine, scoring seven times this season for 857 receiving yards. So the fact that he is ever plus money to score is somewhat wild.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Buffalo Bills RB Devin Singletary Over 15.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Devin Singletary is a good back. Rumors have continued to swirl about the Bills adding a running back, but in my eyes, Singletary has been more than suitable in delivering what Buffalo asks of their backs. Of course, Josh Allen is the best show in town, but Singletary has quietly rushed for 4.4 yards per attempt and snags about 26 yards worth of catches per game. If Allen has any throwing limitations, he should find Singletary to be a reliable safety valve.

NFL Parlay Leg #4: Over 21.5 Alternate Total Points (-5000)

This is just a throw-in for the FanDuel promo. But this has to hit, right?

Poll : 0 votes