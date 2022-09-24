Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 25 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Minnesota Vikings will play host to the Detroit Lions on Sunday (September 25) afternoon in NFL action.

The two longtime NFC North rivals will meet for the first time since December of 2021. This year, the Vikings have started off 1-1 after getting embarrassed on Monday Night Football, losing 24-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Lions, meanwhile, lost to the Eagles themselves in Week 1, but they bounced back with a 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders to move to 1-1.

Last season, these teams played two tightly contested games, both ending with two-point wins in favor of the home side. Detroit was able to cover both these games, but Minnesota has won eight of their last nine meetings.

The Lions' offense has started strong, especially running back D'Andre Swift and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Swift is questionable for Sunday's matchup, but his Week 1 performance was one of the better ones seen from a back this season.

St. Brown is coming off of a solid 2021 campaign, but his 18- receiving yards rank 12th in the league. He has also scored three TDs so far, and the Lions utilize him to run the ball too. Quarterback Jared Goff has been reliable so far, and as a team, Detroit has only committed one interception. Minnesota's defense was terrible last week, but they should be able to fare better against a much less mobile QB.

While the Vikings have had their struggles defensively, their offensive weapons are still intimidating for opposing defenses. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson is regarded as one of the better receivers in the league, while Dalvin Cook is a top running back still.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is in his fifth year as the Vikings' starter, but all three players, along with the rest of the offense, had terrible outings on Monday. Expect them to play closer to their regular outputs against a below average Detroit defense.

Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings

Date & Time: Sunday September 25; 1:00 pm EDT

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Detroit Lions +5.5 (-110) Over 52.5 (-110) +210 Minnesota Vikings -5.5 (-110) Under 52.5 (-110) -250

Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions Betting Prediction

The Vikings were unable to deliver in prime time earlier this week, but they should be more comfortable in Sunday's matchup at home. Expect the home team to lead by at least a field goal by half-time as their offense seeks to shake off their rough performance on Monday.

Prediction: Vikings First Half -3 (-140)

