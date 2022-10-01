Texas A&M Aggies vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs NCAAF Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: October 1| 2022 NCAAF Season

The Texas A&M Aggies will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs at the Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday (October 1) in the Southeastern Conference (West division). Both teams are 3-1 for the season before heading into this matchup.

Having a similar start to the season makes this game even more exciting to watch. Texas started its season with a thrashing win (31-0) over the Sam Houston State Bearkats. Then came the loss (15-17), a close one, against Appalachian State. The team came right on track in Game 3, winning (17-9) against Miami FL. Their last game was a tough win against the #20 Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Bulldogs have had comfortable wins this season so far. Their only loss (31-16) came against the LSU Tigers. However, the team recovered quite well and won quite comprehensively in their last game (45-14) against Bowling Green. They beat Memphis (49-23) in Game 1 and Arizona (39-17) in Game 2. The offense seems to be clicking for the Bulldogs. It will be interesting to see how it fares against Texas.

Even though the Aggies have won three out of four games so far, their offense seems a bit dull. Although the defense has covered up for it, this is certainly something to worry about. Against a quality opponent, this weakness can be easily exposed.

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs: Match Details

Fixture: Texas A&M Aggies @ Mississippi State Bulldogs

Date & Time: Saturday, October 1, 04:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Davis Wade Stadium, State University, Mississippi

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Texas A&M Aggies +160 +3.5 (+105) O 45.5 (-110) Mississippi State Bulldogs -190 -3.5 (-125) U 45.5 (-110)

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Mississippi State bulldogs: Pick

Will Rogers, hands down, is probably the best quarterback in the league right now. His statistics are off the roof. He has picked up a massive 1400 passing yards in just four games this season. This is why Mississippi has been so good offensively. It will be an extremely tough task to keep this man down in the game.

Pick: Will Rogers Total Passing Yard Over 291.5 (-115)

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs: Prediction

The Aggies will have a tough time out on the field because of their struggling offense. If they keep their defense tight and manage to contain Will Rogers, there might be a chance. However, the Bulldogs are still favorites to win.

Prediction: Bulldogs Total Points Over 24.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes