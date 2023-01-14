Missouri vs Florida Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 14| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Missouri Tigers are off to a decent 13-3 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, sixth in the Southeastern Conference, and are coming off a loss against the Texas A&M Aggies (82-64) in their last outing.

There was no significant contribution from any of the players as they led an 18-point loss. They will now take on the Florida Gators, who are on a 9-7 start to the season and seventh in the same conference. The team are on a two-game winning streak, coming off a win against the LSU Tigers (67-56) in their previous outing, where Colin Castleton led the team with a brilliant 18-point performance in a low-scoring encounter.

The Gators will now host this game at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on Saturday (January 14) where they will look to continue their winning streak.

Missouri Tigers vs Florida Gators: Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Missouri Tigers +5.5 (-110) O 149.5 (-110) Florida Gators -5.5 (-110) U 149.5 (-110)

The Tigers have started the season on a positive note with 13 wins and only three losses. The losses have come in recent times otherwise they would have had a much better record at present. Their away record stands at 1-2 for now.

The team are one of the best in the country on offense, averaging 85.7 points per game, which ranks fourth in the country while conceding 75.6 points per game, which ranks 327th in the country.

The Florida Gators have had nine wins and seven losses so far this season. Their home record could improve, which is 5-3 at the moment. The team are above the average mark on the offensive front, scoring a decent 74.3 points per game, which ranks 139th in the country while conceding 66.5 points per game, which ranks 109th in the country.

Missouri Tigers vs Florida Gators: Match Details

Fixture: Missouri Tigers @ Florida Gators

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 03:30 pm ET

Venue: Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida

Missouri Tigers vs Florida Gators: Prediction

The Tigers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games away from home. They are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games away from home against a team that has a home-winning percentage of more than .600. They are also 4-1 against the spread in their last five games away from home against a team that has a winning record.

It will be a clear battle between the Tigers' offense and the Gators' defense.

Final Prediction: Missouri -5.5 (-110)

