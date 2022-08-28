MLB Best Bets: Houston Astros & Philadelphia Phillies | Sunday, August 28th

MLB action on a Sunday is always exciting. The games start much earlier and there are usually some very intriguing games. Today, two strong pitching matchups are trending towards a no-run first inning. If you want betting action on these games, you've come to the right place. Let's get into these bets!

Below, you will find two of the best value bets for today's slate of MLB games.

MLB Bet #1: Houston Astros/Baltimore Orioles NRFI (-150)

"#JVDay to end the homestand."- @astros

Cy Young favorite Justin Verlander will get the start for the Houston Astros, and he has been spectacular this season. Verlander leads the MLB with a 1.87 ERA and is tied for the lead with 16 victories. It's fair to say he has been the best pitcher in the MLB this season. He has an extremely impressive 22-1 record, keeping his opponent off the scoreboard in the first inning.

The Baltimore Orioles will send Austin Voth to the mound for this contest. Voth started his season out in the bullpen, but has since worked his way into the starting rotation after some quality starts. He has an impressive 4-1 record on the season, and has held opponents off the scoreboard in the first inning in 10 out of his 11 starts. This one seems pretty straightforward, and the sportsbooks are catching onto it as well. The odds are jumping by the minute, so lock in this NRFI while you can.

MLB Bet #2: Philadelphia Phillies/Pittsburgh Pirates NRFI (-105)

"Sunday finale. #RingTheBell"- @Phillies

This line seems a little confusing. The sportsbooks have this at close to plus money when there are two very effective pitchers on the mound. The Philadelphia Phillies offense has been pretty good this season, but they are facing a very good pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Roansy Contreras will take the hill for Pittsburgh, and he is a perfect 11 for 11 on NRFI's this season.

The Phillies, on the other hand, will send Noah Syndergaard to the mound for this game. Syndergaard has been very good over his last 10 starts, and has turned in a 13-6 record on NRFI's this season. These are some of the most fun bets for baseball, it requires minimal watching and you will know if you make money right away. It's a "get in and get out" situation. We're going with the Phillies and Pirates to put up two doughnuts on the scoreboard and keep the first inning scoreless.

