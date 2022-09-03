MLB Best Bets: Los Angeles Dodgers & New York Mets | Saturday, September 3rd

MLB Best Bets for Saturday: Back two talented offenses with great matchups

The MLB season is coming to an end, and the postseason is quickly approaching. Some teams have basically locked in their chances at a playoff berth, but there are still a lot of spots up for grabs. In this article, we will focus on two teams that have performed extremely well all season long. These offenses have great matchups against left-handed starters. If you want betting action on today's MLB games, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find three of the best value bets on Saturday's MLB slate.

Bet #1: Los Angeles Dodgers Team Total over 4.5 (-135)

"FINAL: Padres 7, #Dodgers 1"- @Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to avenge their loss to the San Diego Padres last night. The Padres have been on a pretty good run as of late, winning four games in a row. Los Angeles has been one of the most consistent teams in the MLB this season, with a league-best 90-41 record. The World Champions from just two years ago have the same core pieces in place to make another run at a trophy.

The Dodgers' offense has been led by Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Trea Turner all year. They will look to these three to produce some key hits and runs tonight. This offense ranks first in the MLB in runs per game, so they have been hitting this line consistently over the course of the season.

Sean Manaea will take the ball in this game. He hasn't had a lot of success against the Los Angeles offense. In two starts against the Dodgers this season, Manaea has given up eight and six runs in those respective games.

Look for the MLB's best team to show up and score 5+ runs in this game. Let's go, Dodgers!

Bet #2: New York Mets Team Total over 4.5 (-130)

"Put it in the books!"- @Mets

The New York Mets have built up a three-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. They come into tonight with a great matchup against the Washington Nationals, who have been one of the worst teams in the entire league.

The Mets will face Patrick Corbin in this game, and he has had the worst season in his career. Corbin has an abysmal 5-17 record on the year with an ERA of 6.56 to go with it. If the Nationals weren't paying him so much money, he would be in the minor leagues.

The New York Mets offense has been led by Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, and they will look to put up a lot of runs in this great matchup. New York's offense ranks sixth in the league, scoring 4.69 runs per game on the season. Corbin has faced this Mets offense four times this season and has only produced one quality start. Look for the Mets to score 5+ runs tonight.

Edited by Windy Goodloe