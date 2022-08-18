MLB Best Bets for Tonight: New York Mets & Los Angeles Dodgers | Wednesday, August 17th

MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Can Max Scherzer shut down the Braves lineup?

Tonight, MLB teams will look to wrap up their latest series' on a positive note. The New York Mets will look to break their losing streak against their rival Atlanta Braves and expand their division lead. There is a lot of quality MLB action tonight; if you want betting action on tonight's game, you are in the right place.

Below, you will find two of the best value bets for tonight's slate of MLB baseball.

Bet #1: New York Mets F5 -0.5 (-120) vs. the Atlanta Braves

"Welcome to the bigs, Brett Baty! #LGM"- @Mets

The New York Mets will send Max Scherzer to the mound tonight against the Braves, with hopes of snapping out of their cold spell. The Mets have dropped their first two games of the series by a combined score of 18-1. Scherzer is the perfect candidate to get the Mets back on track. Scherzer has an impressive 8-2 record to go along with an ERA of 1.93 this season.

The Mets offense, led by Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, will look to do some damage tonight. As stated above, the offense has been performing poorly this series, scoring only 1 run in 18 innings of play. The Braves will trot out newly acquired Jake Odorizzi. Odorizzi's first start as a Brave came against the Mets, where he picked up a loss. The key to victory for the Mets is to give Scherzer run support; if they can do that, their chances of breaking out of their slump are high.

Bet #2: Los Angeles Dodgers Team Total over 4.5 (-125) vs. the Milwaukee Brewers

"Tonight's #Dodgers lineup at Brewers:"- @Dodgers

There's no question that the Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the most talented offenses in the MLB. They are led by: Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman, who are all having outstanding years. Los Angeles has won 13 out of their last 15 games, and they don't seem to be slowing down. The offense has accounted for 5+ runs in 10 out of those 13 wins. We don’t seem to be asking too much out of them tonight.

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Eric Lauer to the mound for this contest, and he is having a solid campaign. Lauer has accounted for a record of 8-4 to go along with an ERA of 3.64 this season. Considering the Dodgers lead the MLB in runs per game at 5.39, this is not an ideal matchup for any team. We're going with Los Angeles' offense to produce and bounce back from last night's loss. Let's go Dodgers!

