MLB Best Bets: Washington Nationals & New York Yankees

Best Bet: Atlanta Braves (-275) @ Washington Nationals (+210)

Today's first best bet is coming out of Washington, where the Nationals are hosting the Atlanta Braves today for the first game of this three-game set.

Pitching in this one is Bryce Elder for the Braves and Cory Abbott for the Nationals.

Abbot is making just his ninth career start, but he has looked great this season. He's allowed twelve runs in his last five starts, and while those aren't Cy Young numbers, they are stellar given his experience. Nationals fans should be excited to see how he progresses next season.

While this is a great meeting of two young pitchers, that's not what gives Washington the edge in this one. Here's what bettors need to know.

The Braves are coming off an eleven-inning epic in Philly. Their game last night went way longer than expected, not only due to the extra innings but also because of a rain delay. In addition to that, the Braves had their White House visit this morning.

There are a lot of things going on for the Braves right now and plenty of reasons why they might not be on their A-game tonight at Nationals Park.

Of course, a win today would put them back to a game out of the New York Mets, but that is likely not their fate today. The Nationals are the best bet today.

Washington +2.5 (-115)

Best Bet: New York Yankees (+105) @ Toronto Blue Jays (-125)

Pitching in this one is Luis Severino for the Yankees and Cory Abbott for the Blue Jays.

Both of these pitchers have consistency problems but have also looked extremely sharp at times.

There is no telling how many runs will be scored overall in this game, but both pitchers should be able to hold it down the first time through the lineup.

Abbott shut out the Yankees the last time he faced them, and there is no reason to think that won't happen again today. The NRFI is the best bet.

No Runs in the First Inning (-145)

