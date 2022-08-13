MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks and Projected lineups - August 12 | 2022 MLB Season

There are 13 games on today's MLB DFS DraftKings and FanDuel slates. Let's go through the best players to target for both production and value this Friday, August 12.

MLB Star Picks

Daulton Varsho, OF/C, Arizona Diamondbacks (DraftKings $4.2k, FanDuel $3.7k)

Varsho has had previous success against Colorado Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela. He is slugging .818 with two extra-base hits in 11 at-bats against Senzatela. Over the last two weeks, he's hit three homers and is carrying a .591 SLG. Friday, look for him to build off of the three-RBI game he had Thursday at Coors Field.

Juan Soto, OF, San Diego Padres (DraftKings $5.9k, FanDuel $4.0k)

Juan Soto returns to Washington on Friday to face his former club. Soto has a favorable matchup against Nationals' starter Cory Abbott. He's slugging .633 against righties with low strikeout rates since last season started. Abbott has a career K/9 rate of 6.9, and he's regarded as a fly-ball pitcher. Looking at the last two weeks, Soto has hit .351. He's coming off of two multi-hit games, so look for him to keep raking in a park he's very familiar with.

Other MLB DFS Star Picks: C.J. Cron, 1B, Colorado Rockies (DraftKings $5.2k, FanDuel $4.3k), Trea Turner, SS, Los Angeles Dodgers (DraftKings $5.5k, FanDuel $4.2k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Michael Kopech, SP, Chicago White Sox (DraftKings $7.1k, FanDuel $8.2k)

Michael Kopech has lacked consistency all year, but his stuff has always been there. Today, he'll be facing one of the worst lineups in baseball in the Detroit Tigers. At such a low price, go with Kopech to shut down the lowest-scoring team in the majors.

AJ Pollock, OF, Chicago White Sox (DraftKings $3.7k, FanDuel $2.3k)

A.J. Pollock will hit off of the Tigers' lefty Daniel Norris on Friday. Versus lefties, he has a .520 slugging this year, and the White Sox home park is very hitter-friendly. Expect Pollock to have a solid fantasy night from the leadoff spot.

Joc Pederson, OF, San Francisco Giants (DraftKings $4.3k, FanDuel $2.6k)

Pederson was voted an All-Star starter this year, and rightfully so. He is slugging .494 this season, and tonight he'll face Bryse Wilson and the Pirates. Pederson has a four-game hitting streak on the line, and he should put up some points as the leadoff batter in this one.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks: Trent Grisham, OF, San Diego Padres (DraftKings $2.8k, FanDuel $2.4k), Jake Cronenworth, 2B, San Diego Padres (DraftKings $4.6k, FanDuel $3k)

MLB DFS Team Stacks

San Francisco Giants versus Bryse Wilson, Pittsburgh Pirates (RHP)

Chicago White Sox versus Daniel Norris, Detroit Tigers (LHP)

