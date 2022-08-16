MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks and Projected lineups - August 15 | 2022 MLB Season

There are 10 games on today's MLB DFS DraftKings and FanDuel main slates. Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Monday, August 15.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Shohei Ohtani, SP, Los Angeles Angels (DraftKings $10.3k, FanDuel $10.0k)

Ohtani takes the field as a pitcher on Monday, at home versus the Seattle Mariners. He's faced them once this year, and in that outing, he pitched six scoreless frames. He only struck out six Seattle hitters, but it won't be surprising if he nears double-digit Ks tonight. Ohtani will also need to limit runs to keep his team in the game, given their offensive struggles this year.

Matt Chapman, 3B, Toronto Blue Jays (DraftKings $4.7k, FanDuel $3.2k)

Chapman has been a better home hitter this year, and he's now up to 23 homers on the season after going deep on Saturday.

Chapman is projected to slot into the seventh spot in a stacked lineup, facing Orioles righty Kyle Bradish. Bradish has been lit up by the Blue Jays already this year, so look for the Toronto third baseman to have several RBI chances on Monday.

Other MLB DFS Star Picks: Ian Happ, OF, Chicago Cubs (DraftKings $4.3k, FanDuel $3.1k), Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Toronto Blue Jays (DraftKings $6k, FanDuel $4k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Eddie Rosario, OF, Atlanta Braves (DraftKings $2.8k, FanDuel $2.4k)

Rosario has plenty of experience facing Mets righty Carlos Carrasco. Since 2021, Rosario has an OPS of .946 in 37 at-bats against Carrasco. Rosario hasn't had a good year, but at such a low price, in a great lineup, against a pitcher he's beaten up on, he's worth plugging in.

Tony Kemp, OF/2B, Oakland Athletics (DraftKings $3.1k, FanDuel $2.4k)

Kemp is another enticing cheap option. He can be valuable given his position versatility and the fact that he leads off. He's not known as a power hitter, but he has an OPS of 1.101 in his previous 14 at-bats. Look for Kemp to have a solid fantasy output versus the Rangers' Glen Otto, who has a 5.20 ERA.

"TIE IT UP, TK!!" - Athletics

Other MLB DFS Value Options: Austin Slater, OF, San Francisco Giants (DraftKings $3.7k, FanDuel $2.4k), Joe Ryan, SP, Minnesota Twins (DraftKings $7.3k, FanDuel $9k)

Best DraftKings & FanDuel Team Stacks

Chicago Cubs versus Josiah Gray, Washington Nationals (RHP)

Toronto Blue Jays versus Kyle Bradish, Baltimore Orioles (RHP)

