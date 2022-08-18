MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & Fanduel Stacks and Projected lineups - August 17 | 2022 MLB Season

MLB DFS DraftKings and Fanduel Slates include nine games taking place today. Let's take a look at the best players to target for both production and value this Wednesday, August 17.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Nolan Arenado, 3B, St. Louis Cardinals (DraftKings $5.4k, FanDuel $3.9k)

Nolan Arenado is hitting .296 this year, with 25 homers and 73 RBIs. Going back to his last 55 plate appearances, Arenado has been red-hot, sporting an OPS of 1.180. He'll face his former club, the Colorado Rockies, who he's launched three homers against in 11 career games. Expect the Cardinals' star to have a solid fantasy output from the cleanup spot in the lineup.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Nolan Arenado goes deep at Coors Field 🥹 Nolan Arenado goes deep at Coors Field 🥹 https://t.co/xcU2GHCq3I

"Nolan Arenado goes deep at Coors Field" - Talkin' Baseball

Max Scherzer, SP, New York Mets (DraftKings $11.1k, FanDuel $11.5k)

Max Scherzer gets the ball in a rivalry matchup against the Braves. Atlanta is a good hitting club, but they strike-out at the fourth-highest rate in the league. Scherzer has a streak of eight consecutive quality starts, and in six of the eight, he's allowed zero or one earned run. The Mets want to avoid a sweep, so expect Scherzer to buckle down on Wednesday.

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets Max Scherzer is up to 6 strikeouts! Max Scherzer is up to 6 strikeouts! https://t.co/AZkTrw6er3

"Max Scherzer is up to 6 strikeouts!" - SNY Mets

Other MLB DFS Star Options: Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox (DraftKings $5.5k, FanDuel $4.2k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Marcus Semien, 2B, Texas Rangers (DraftKings $4.3k, FanDuel $2.4k)

Marcus Semien signed a huge contract with the Rangers this offseason. Overall, he's been decent, but maybe not what Rangers fans envisioned. He'll be stepping in against Adam Oller and his former club, the Oakland Athletics. Since leaving the A's, Semien has launched seven homers and recorded 22 RBIs versus Oakland in 26 games. Oller has an ERA north of seven and a WHIP of 1.79. Expect Semien to have a strong fantasy game from the leadoff spot tonight, especially from a valuable perspective.

Brandon Belt, 1B, San Francisco Giants (DraftKings $2.9k, FanDuel $2.6k)

Brandon Belt hasn't had a great season overall, but he has a favorable matchup tonight. He's slugged .728 against right-handers who have thrown a lot of changeups over the past two seasons. Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies has thrown his changeup 34% of the time, which should benefit Belt. Look for the Giants' veteran to produce from the three-hole on Wednesday.

Other MLB DFS Value Options: Domingo German, SP, New York Yankees (DraftKings $6.5k, FanDuel $7.0k)

Best DraftKings & Fanduel Team Stacks

Texas Rangers vs. Adam Oller, Oakland Athletics, RHP

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Eric Lauer, Milwaukee Brewers, LHP

Edited by Gaelin Leif