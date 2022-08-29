MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks and Projected lineups - August 29 | 2022 MLB Season

There are eight games on today's MLB DFS DraftKings slate, which starts at 6:40 p.m. FanDuel's slate has six games and begins at 7:07 tonight. Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Monday, August 29.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Corbin Burnes, SP, Milwaukee Brewers (DraftKings $10.4k, FanDuel $11.1k)

Corbin Burnes is the most expensive pitcher on the slate, but he has a very favorable matchup tonight. The Pirates lineup he'll be navigating strikes out at the second-highest rate in the majors. Also, current Pirates hitters have struck out even more when facing pitchers of Burnes' caliber.

And the Ripper puts Taylor on the Eternal IL. ⚰️ Corbin Burnes, Nasty 96mph Two Seamer.And the Ripper puts Taylor on the Eternal IL.⚰️ Corbin Burnes, Nasty 96mph Two Seamer. 😨And the Ripper puts Taylor on the Eternal IL. 🔪⚰️ https://t.co/flWxWW9tw5

"Corbin Burnes, Nasty 96mph Two Seamer." - Rob Friedman

Burnes had a rough outing last week, but he's still averaging 7.6 strikeouts per game this season, the fifth-highest mark in the MLB. In his career versus Pittsburgh, the Milwaukee righty is 6-1 with a 3.02 ERA against his division opponents. Look for the 2021 NL Cy Young winner to have a strong fantasy output against a weakened Pirates lineup.

Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Philadelphia Phillies (DraftKings $5.0k, FanDuel $3.4k)

Rhys Hoskins has gone 5-for-15 since Wednesday, and he's driven in four runs in those four games. Hoskins has also feasted on non-overpowering lefties. He will be up against the Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner, who is no longer an overpowering starter.

Bumgarner has tossed fewer than four Ks per game this season, giving Hoskins an advantage. The Phillies' slugger has hit .304 off of southpaws this year with seven homers. Expect him to produce here to start the week.

Other MLB DFS Star Options: Giancarlo Stanton, OF, New York Yankees (DraftKings $5.2k, FanDuel $3.8k), Christian Yelich, OF, Milwaukee Brewers (DraftKings $4.1k, FanDuel $3.2k)

MLB DFS Value Options

Kolten Wong, 2B, Milwaukee Brewers (DraftKings $3.1k, FanDuel $2.7k)

Kolten Wong had a great series against the Cubs this past weekend, and now his club will welcome the Pirates to town. Facing Chicago last series, Wong went 5-for-10, including two dingers, scoring three and knocking in three.

Wong's numbers overall have been pedestrian, but he's been good lately and against Pittsburgh. This year versus the Pirates, Wong is hitting .322 with 19 hits in 16 games. Expect him to keep hitting well from the six-hole tonight.

"Another day, another homer" - Brewers

Other MLB DFS Value Options: Albert Pujols, 1B, St. Louis Cardinals (DraftKings $2.2k, FanDuel $2.7k), Josh Donaldson, 3B, New York Yankees (DraftKings $4k, FanDuel $2.9k)

