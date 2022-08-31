MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks and Projected lineups - August 31 | 2022 MLB Season

There are nine games listed for Wednesday's MLB DFS DraftKings and FanDuel slates. Both slates begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT. Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Wednesday, August 31.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Eugenio Suarez, 3B, Seattle Mariners (DraftKings $5.3k, FanDuel $3.5k)

Eugenio Suarez picked up two base knocks last night, and he'll look to build on that performance tonight. Over the last two seasons, the Seattle infielder is slugging .583 facing left-handers who rely heavily on the cutter. Tyler Alexander, the Tigers' lefty hurler, throws his cutter more than any of his other pitches, and Suarez handles this well.

Suarez has also been red-hot as of the last two weeks, launching five homers and carrying a .763 slugging. He also has a .361 OBP off of southpaws, so look for him to keep raking from the middle of the Mariners' order.

Other MLB DFS Star Picks: Jacob deGrom, SP, New York Mets (DraftKings $11.5k, FanDuel $12.0k), Michael Harris II, OF, Atlanta Braves (DraftKings $4.4k, FanDuel $3.6k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Travis d'Arnaud, C, Atlanta Braves (DraftKings $3.5k, FanDuel $3.0k)

Travis d'Arnaud went hitless on Tuesday, but he'd recorded three consecutive multi-hit games prior to that. He is slugging .579 over his last 41 plate appearances. He and the Braves will be facing the Rockies' Ryan Feltner tonight. Feltner has a 5.87 ERA and 1.43 WHIP, and he got shelled by Atlanta earlier this year. Back in June, Feltner allowed seven hits and six earned runs while facing the Braves.

Also, in d'Arnaud's career versus Feltner, he's gone deep once in four plate appearances. Expect the Braves backstop to have a solid fantasy output on Wednesday from the five-hole in the lineup.

"A 3-run blast by Travis d'Arnaud puts the @Braves on the board first!" - FOX Sports: MLB

Nick Gordon, SS/OF, Minnesota Twins (DraftKings $2.2k, FanDuel $2.2k)

Nick Gordon had one of the best games of his career last night, launching a homer, a double, and six RBIs. Over the past two weeks, he's been sporting a solid .500 slugging percentage. He's also managed to up his season batting average to .276. Expect Gordon, who is 4-for-6 this series, to keep swinging it well off of Red Sox pitchers.

"4 score in a Flash." - Twins

Other MLB DFS Value Picks: A.J. Pollock, OF, Chicago White Sox (DraftKings $3.3k, FanDuel $2.5k), Carson Kelly, C, Arizona Diamondbacks (DraftKings $3.8k, FanDuel $2.3k)

Best DraftKings & FanDuel Team Stacks

Chicago White Sox versus Kris Bubic, Kansas City Royals, LHP

Kansas City Royals versus Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox, RHP

