MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks and Projected lineups - September 1 | 2022 MLB Season

There are eight teams featured for Thursday's MLB DFS DraftKings slate, beginning at 6:10 p.m. EDT. FanDuel's slate begins at 7:05 p.m. EDT and features six teams. Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Thursday, September 1.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Marcus Semien, 2B, Texas Rangers (DraftKings $4.6k, FanDuel $3.4k)

Over the past two weeks, Marcus Semien has posted a .532 slugging percentage. He has recorded a hit in nine of his past 10 games, and he's been scoring a bunch of runs lately. Rich Hill is Thursday's starter for Boston, and Hill has lacked consistency all year, which could help Semien see more plate appearances.

Bally Sports Southwest @BallySportsSW



@Rangers | #StraightUpTX | : BSSW That's Marcus Semien's 20th stolen base of the year, making him a member of the 20/20 Club for 2022!: BSSW That's Marcus Semien's 20th stolen base of the year, making him a member of the 20/20 Club for 2022!@Rangers | #StraightUpTX | 📺: BSSW https://t.co/PxlxRMzsYR

"That's Marcus Semien's 20th stolen base of the year, making him a member of the 20/20 Club for 2022!" - Bally Sports Southwest

The Rangers' infielder will also be playing in Fenway Park, which sees more offense than most stadiums, so expect Semien, to stay hot out of the leadoff spot.

Michael Harris, OF, Atlanta Braves (DraftKings $4.3k, FanDuel $3.6k)

Michael Harris has been one of the more exciting rookies in the MLB this year. He was called up somewhat late, but he's burst onto the season. He's been a key piece in Atlanta's lineup, and he's caught fire lately.

Over the past two weeks, Harris has posted a .438 OBP, and he has a .565 slugging off of righties overall. Look for him to try and add to his eight-game hitting streak versus the Rockies tonight from the six-hole.

Kevin Keneely @KevinKeneely1



.337/.400/.589

.989 OPS

173 wRC+

22 R

32 H

12 2B

4 HR

15 RBI

5 SB



Harris would become the first Braves player to win the award multiple times, since Evan Gattis in 2013. Michael Harris II should be in the running for the National League Rookie of the Month award for August.337/.400/.589.989 OPS173 wRC+22 R32 H12 2B4 HR15 RBI5 SBHarris would become the first Braves player to win the award multiple times, since Evan Gattis in 2013. Michael Harris II should be in the running for the National League Rookie of the Month award for August 💯.337/.400/.589.989 OPS173 wRC+22 R32 H12 2B4 HR15 RBI5 SBHarris would become the first Braves player to win the award multiple times, since Evan Gattis in 2013.

"Michael Harris II should be in the running for the National League Rookie of the Month award for August" - Kevin Keneely

Other MLB DFS Star Picks: Rafael Devers, 3B, Boston Red Sox (DraftKings $5.9k, FanDuel $3.7k), Christian Yelich, OF, Milwaukee Brewers (DraftKings $4.2k, FanDuel $3.4k), Spencer Strider, SP, Atlanta Braves (DraftKings $8.8k, FanDuel $9.9k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Franchy Cordero, 1B/OF, Boston Red Sox (DraftKings $2k, FanDuel $2.5k)

Franchy Cordero will step in tonight against the Rangers' Glen Otto. Cordero has only played about half the season, but he's slugged eight homers. He's one of the better value plays on a small slate, so look for him to get some RBI chances from the seventh spot in the Red Sox lineup.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks: Eddie Rosario, OF, Atlanta Braves (DraftKings $3k, FanDuel $2.2k), Christian Arroyo, 2B/OF, Boston Red Sox (DraftKings $2.4k, FanDuel $2.6k)

Best DraftKings & FanDuel Team Stacks

Atlanta Braves versus Chad Kuhl, Colorado Rockies, RHP

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt