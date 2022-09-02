MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks and Projected lineups - September 2 | 2022 MLB Season

There are 13 games listed for Friday's MLB DFS DraftKings and FanDuel slates. Both slates begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT. Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Friday, September 2.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Charlie Morton, SP, Atlanta Braves (DraftKings $9.3k, FanDuel $9.8k)

Charlie Morton gets the call for Atlanta, and he'll be making his 26th start this season. The Miami Marlins team that he'll face is one of the weaker teams offensively, and they haven't scored more than two runs in any game this week. Also, current Marlins hitters really struggle against velocity, and since 2021, they have a collective OPS of .634 against hard-throwing right-handed hurlers.

Morton sits around 95 MPH with his fastball, so look for him to gain an edge. He's also fanned 27 hitters in his previous three starts, so expect a strong fantasy output again from an Atlanta pitcher.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja



17 inches of horizontal break.

3,128 RPMs. 9th K. Charlie Morton, Pretty 82mph Back Door Curveball.17 inches of horizontal break.3,128 RPMs. 9th K. Charlie Morton, Pretty 82mph Back Door Curveball. 😍17 inches of horizontal break. 3,128 RPMs. 9th K. https://t.co/QKlpGhFhZg

"Charlie Morton, Pretty 82mph Back Door Curveball." - Rob Friedman

Other MLB DFS Star Picks: Tyler O'Neill, OF, St. Louis Cardinals (DraftKings $5.5k, FanDuel $3.3k), Trevor Story, 2B/SS, Boston Red Sox (DraftKings $4.8k, FanDuel $3.7k), Yordan Alvarez, OF, Houston Astros (DraftKings $5.9k, FanDuel $4.1k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Max Kepler, OF, Minnesota Twins (DraftKings $3.2k, FanDuel $2.6k)

Max Kepler has recorded three multi-hit games in his last five starts. On the year, he has a solid .459 SLG off of righties too. He'll be taking his cuts against the Chicago White Sox's Davis Martin, an inexperienced starter. He's also be playing at Guaranteed Rate Field, which sees more homers and overall offense than most parks. Look for the Minnesota outfielder to produce on Friday from the six-hole.

Bobby Dalbec, 1B, Boston Red Sox (DraftKings $2.8k, FanDuel $2.3k)

Bobby Dalbec has a had a poor year, explaining why his salary is so low on both platforms. He doesn't always start, but he'll likely be penciled in tonight against Texas Rangers lefty Dallas Keuchel.

Dalbec is slugging .532 since 2021 against left-handers who like to throw a lot of changeups. Keuchel is not overpowering at all, and he throws his changeup 27% of the time. Expect Dalbec to provide great value in a lineup that put up nine runs last night.

Tyler Milliken ⚾️ @tylermilliken_ BOBBY DALBEC TIES IT UP!



RED SOX OFFENSE HAS LIFE!



BOBBY DALBEC TIES IT UP! RED SOX OFFENSE HAS LIFE! https://t.co/RjabpdDR9x

"BOBBY DALBEC TIES IT UP!" - Tyler Milliken

Other MLB DFS Value Picks: Gio Urshela, 3B, Minnesota Twins (DraftKings $2.8k, FanDuel $2.7k)

Best DraftKings & FanDuel Team Stacks

Minnesota Twins versus Davis Martin, Chicago White Sox, RHP

St. Louis Cardinals versus Adrian Sampson, Chicago Cubs, RHP

