MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks and Projected lineups - September 20 | 2022 MLB Season

There are 11 games listed for Tuesday's MLB DFS DraftKings and FanDuel Slates. Both slates begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT tonight.

Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Tuesday (September 20).

MLB DFS Star Picks

Nestor Cortes, SP, New York Yankees (DraftKings $9.8k, FanDuel $9.5k)

Nestor Cortes earned his first All-Star selection this season, and he has continued to pitch great in the second half of the season.

He has made two starts since a brief stint on the injured list, but on coming back, he has been just as good. His innings have been somewhat limited, but he has a good chance to go deeper against a weak Pittsburgh Pirates lineup tonight.

"Nestor Cortes trickeration" - Rob Friedman

Cortes has a 2.70 ERA and 0.95 WHIP, and the only lineups that have given him issues this year have been top-tier offenses. The Pirates don't have that, as they rank fourth-lowest in runs per game.

They also strike out at the second-highest rate in the MLB, which should help Cortes rack up the Ks and fantasy points. The Yankees are also huge favorites tonight, so there's a good chance Cortes could earn his 11th victory here.

Mike Trout, OF, Los Angeles Angels (DraftKings $6.3k, FanDuel $4.3k)

Mike Trout, despite being injured for a portion of the season, has very solid numbers overall.

His 36 homers rank fourth in the league, even though he has missed over 30 games. Tonight, he'll be up against Rangers left-hander Cole Ragans, who has struggled a lot this year.

Interestingly, Trout slugged .520 when hitting on the road over the last year, and with this opposite-handed matchup tonight, he should be able to have a solid fantasy output.

Other MLB DFS Star Picks: Ronald Acuna, OF, Atlanta Braves (DraftKings $5.7k, FanDuel $3.8k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Javier Baez, SS/2B, Detroit Tigers (DraftKings $3.9k, FanDuel $2.8k)

Baez has been red-hot lately, even though overall he has been subpar for Detroit. Considering these last two weeks, he has a .378 average, and he's riding a solid seven-game hitting streak.

He's not just picking up singles either; he has recorded two dingers on this hitting streak, and he'll face the Orioles' Austin Voth tonight. Voth has a high 1.43 WHIP, so Baez should be able to stay hot off of the right-hander on Tuesday.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks: Austin Slater, OF, San Francisco Giants (DraftKings $3.5k, FanDuel $2.6k), Luis Rengifo, 2B/3B, Los Angeles Angels (DraftKings $4.2k, FanDuel $2.7k)

Best DraftKings & FanDuel Team Stacks

Atlanta Braves versus Patrick Corbin, Washington Nationals, LHP

