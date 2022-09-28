MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks and Projected lineups - September 27 | 2022 MLB Season

There are 12 games listed for Tuesday's MLB DFS DraftKings and FanDuel Slates. Both slates begin at 7:05 pm EDT tonight (September 27).

On that note, let's take a look at the best players to target for both production and value this Tuesday.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Matt Olson, 1B, Atlanta Braves (DraftKings $4.5k, FanDuel $3.3k)

Matt Olson has been a reliable power bat in the Braves lineup this year, his first season with his new club. Tonight, he will have a very favorable matchup against the Nationals' Paolo Espino and a poor Washington pitching staff.

Olson is slugging .602 since last year began against right-handers who rely heavily on both the slider and curveball. Espino is a pitcher who throws a ton of breaking pitches, and Olson has already had success facing the Nats right-hander.

Olson has gone 3-for-7 against Espino with a homer and a walk. Expect the Atlanta slugger from the cleanup spot to have a solid fantasy output tonight.

Other MLB DFS Star Picks: Robbie Ray, Seattle Mariners (DraftKings $10.3k, FanDuel $10.2k), Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros, (DraftKings $5.3k, FanDuel $3.9k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Mitch Haniger, OF, Seattle Mariners (DraftKings $4.6k, FanDuel $2.7k)

Mitch Haniger has dealt with a lot of injuries this season, holding him to just 195 total at bats.

On Sunday, though, he had a great day at the plate, finishing 3-for-6 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. It's been tough for Haniger this year, but it's a great sign that he was able to mash last game against the Royals.

Tonight, he will face the inexperienced Rangers hurler Jesus Tinoco. Expect the M's outfielder to stay hot after last Sunday's great fantasy game.

Alex Verdugo, OF, Boston Red Sox (DraftKings $4.0k, FanDuel $2.7k)

Alex Verdugo has fared better against right-handers this season, and tonight he will match up with Orioles' Kyle Bradish.

Bradish has faced the Red Sox four times, with mixed results so far, but Boston did put up eight last night. Verdugo has beaten up on high ERA pitchers, so expect him to extend his six-game hitting streak from the cleanup spot in Boston's order.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks: J.D. Martinez, OF, Boston Red Sox (DraftKings $4.1k, FanDuel $2.8k), Jeff McNeil, 2B/OF, New York Mets, (DraftKings $4.4k, FanDuel $2.6k)

Best DraftKings & FanDuel Team Stacks

Seattle Mariners versus Jesus Tinoco, Texas Rangers, RHP

