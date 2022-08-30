Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 30| 2022 MLB Season

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

The Twins are currently in second place in the American League with 66 wins and a winning percentage of 0.520. They are 4-6 in their last 10 matchups. They have a great home record of 39-28.

The Red Sox are struggling with their form and are in last place in the American League East with 62 wins and a winning percentage of 0.481. They are 3-7 in their last 10 matchups. They have a negative away record of 31-33 this season.

The Twins are one win away from the top spot in their division. They will look to win this game to equal the Cleveland Guardians and maintain a lead over the Chicago White Sox.

Minnesota will look for Luis Arraez to score big in this game. Arraez averages 0.320 with an OPS of 0.814 this season. They will also look for Chris Archer to pitch for them. He has an ERA of 4.34, 78Ks and a WHIP of 1.30 this season.

The Red Sox will need Tommy Pham to score for them. He is performing well and has contributed to the team's success. He averaged 0.400 in the last game with an OPS of 0.800. The Red Sox will start Kutter Crawford on the mound today. He has a 3-5 win loss record, an ERA of 5.30, 72Ks with a WHIP of 1.30 this season.

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox match details.

Fixture: Boston Red Sox@ Minnesota Twins

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 30, 7:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox betting odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/ UNDER MINNESOTA TWINS -130 -1.5(+158) u9(-115) BOSTON RED SOX +116 +1.5(-175) o9(-105)

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox best picks

The game will be decided between the pitchers. Chris Archer will be pitching for the Twins. He has a 2-3 win loss record and an ERA of 7.71 in the last seven days. He will look to amend his record in this game.

The Red Sox will be dependent on Crawford for his delivery. He has an ERA of 7.71 and 5Ks in last 7 days. He will try to change it and perform better in this game.

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox prediction

It will be decided who pitches well in the game. The Twins have the upper hand on this and are favorites to win the match. The Red Sox can only put up a surprise if they work better as a team.

Prediction: The Twins will win the game.

