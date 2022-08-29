Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 28| 2022 MLB Season

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Boston Red Sox on Monday. Both teams have come up with positive results in their last three games. The Twins swept the San Francisco Giants while the Red Sox have won two.

The Twins are currently in second place in the American League with 65 wins and a winning percentage of 0.516. They are 4-6 in their last 10 matchups. They have a great home record of 38-28.

The Red Sox are struggling with their form and are in last place in the American League East with 62 wins and a winning percentage of 0.484. They are 3-7 in their last 10 matchups. They have a negative away record of 31-32 this season.

The Twins are in a very tight division with close race for the top three spots. They will look to win this game to close the gap with the Cleveland Guardians and maintain a lead over the Chicago White Sox.

Minnesota will look to score Luis Arraez. Arraez averages 0.318 with an OPS of 0.809 this season. They will also look for Joe Ryan to deliver. Ryan has been outstanding in last seven days with an ERA of 1.46. He has a 10- 6 record this season with a WHIP of 1.11.

The Red Sox will need Tommy Pham to score for them. He is performing well and has contributed to the team's success. He averaged 0.400 in the last game against the Tampa Bay Rays with an OPS of 1.400. The team will be dependent on his performance this time too. The pitching department will go with tried and tested Rich Hill to deliver. He has a record 6-5 with an ERA of 4.32 and a WHIP of 1.32.

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox match details.

Fixture: Boston Red Sox@ Minnesota Twins

Date & Time: Friday, August 29, 1:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox betting odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/ UNDER MINNESOTA TWINS -135 -1.5(+140) u9(-115) BOSTON RED SOX +120 +1.5(-150) o9(-105)

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox best picks

The game will be decided between the pitchers. Joe Ryan will be pitching for the Twins and is also one of the best pitchers you can bet on.

The Red Sox will be dependent on Rich Hill for his delivery. With a record of 1-0 and an ERA of 0.00 in last seven days and an ERA of just 1.54 in the last 15 days, he holds a lot of promise in this match too.

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox prediction

It will be decided who pitches well in the game. The Twins have the upper hand on this and are favorites to win the match. The Red Sox can only put up a surprise if they work better as a team.

Prediction: The Twins will win the game.

